AUDRA PAFFORD remembers coming down the stairs, ready for school on a weekday morning. Her mom Deb Ludington would be in the living room, stirring a pot and watching the morning news. But Ludington wasn’t whipping up a batch of flapjacks. She was experimenting with the all-natural soap formula that would one day be found in stores across northern New England — and provide a living for her and other family members.
Deb is the creative force behind Sweet Grass Farm, the Greenland company crafting all-natural soaps, lotions and candles. Using natural materials and traditional techniques, the company brings a range of products to the public in time for holiday giving.
On a recent weekday, Audra opened the door to the sweet smell of a holiday candle and a foyer filled with boxes and baskets. She and the staff were preparing for their Holiday Shop, the one time of the year customers can walk into the facility and purchase items outright. The event is open to other local crafters and vendors, including a potter from Elliot, Maine, she explained.
A display of candles, soaps and lotions waited on the counter, and boxes for local customers stood in a corner waiting to be picked up. A mammoth wooden hutch held products waiting to be unpacked and displayed. The hutch is another one of Deb’s projects, Audra explained with a smile: her mom enjoys rescuing and rehabbing furniture.
Deb worked full-time in marketing while raising a family with her husband Fred, Pafford explained. She began making cold-processed soap as a hobby, but knew she was on to something when family and friends requested more. The business moved from the living room to the family basement, then to one unit at Autumn Pond Park, and now occupies 3-1/2 units, according to Audra.
But it remains family-centered, with a cousin working in picking and packing, Fred running the candle operation, and herself and her sister Darby in administration, Audra said.
Products and collections
As she gave a tour of the plant, Audra explained the difference between cold-pressed and other soaps, particularly the hot-poured variety. Hot-poured soaps are poured into a mold, cooled and can be used immediately. Sweet Grass Farms’ soaps are made with lye, coconut oil and olive oil, plus essential oils and fragrance, and the original block cures for 24 hours before being cut into bars, then cures another 24 hours, then cures for 30 more days before being put on the shelves.
Those shelves could be at On the Vine in Exeter, the gift shop at Rolling Green Nursery, also in Greenland, or at any of Stonewall Kitchen’s stores, she said.
“This formula doesn’t dry out your skin,” Audra said, adding, “some people even use our bars as shampoo.”
Hand lotions followed the soaps, and all-natural dish detergent wasn’t too far behind. The company eventually expanded into soy candles. Deb came up with all the original fragrances, but now tag-teams with Audra and her other daughter.
New items this year include wax melts in scents such as baked apple and maple sugar, according to Audra. The staff is also excited about a new “Kindness Collection” for their candle line, with titles such as “Home Sweet Home” and “Inhale. Exhale.”
Sweet Grass Farm did “fairly well” during the pandemic, Audra said as she led the way past a rack of cooling soaps. “Everyone was washing their hands. The company offered a hand sanitizer a few years ago, discontinued it, but brought it back for COVID-19. Mail and online orders and local pick-up remained options for their customers.
The company produces two main collections, the Farmhouse Collection and the Meadow Collection. Farmhouse Mini-Lotions are a consistent seller, Audra said. “They’re small and perfect to keep in your car, your purse, your backpack.” And they’re available in all the standard Farmhouse scents, she added.
Hands-on operation
On a weekday morning, Fred was busy snapping labels on jars from a thick roll. He spent 20 years in heavy concrete construction before joining the family business. His two careers aren’t as different as one would think, Fred observed, because they both require attention to detail.
But they’re different, he added, because the soap and candle facility is “a really controlled environment.”
Fred also takes his turn at the soap operation, and demonstrated the process. He starts with a block of cooled soap called a “lug” in the industry, a name that suits it, he said: “It’s heavy, and you literally have to lug it.”
Fred removed a silicone protective layer from the lug, to display a 45-pound block of soap. “I’d love to see someone take that in the shower,” he quipped.
The cutting process is old-school, with a hand-cranked machine. He placed the lug in the machine, then tightened the screws and lowered a sharp metal grid. The machine first cuts the lug into loaves, or larger pieces, and later into bars, he said. He pumped the machine with his foot until the blade cut through the soap.
Always assessing new ideas
The family has no plans to expand their product offerings, though that could change, Audra said. “We’re satisfied with the amount of products, but we may add some new scents. We’re always assessing.”
The assessing convinced them to add a line of furniture wax a few years ago, in lemon verbena, lavender and lilac. As she laid out jars for the product Jana Curti, an employee since the basement days, said she’s used to people coming up with ideas. “I’m always hearing, ‘Let’s do this!’” she said with a smile.
Audra said this year she’s most excited about the return of the Holiday Shop. “We had been doing it for a long time, and last year, because of COVID, was the first year we skipped it. We like to put faces to the brand.”
The shop will feature the work of local crafters along with Sweet Grass Farm products, including lip balm and insect repellent. The shop will also have a rack of what Deb and Audra do in their “spare” time: jars of local honey.
“We both keep bees,” Audra said. “Her hives are in Greenland, mine in Dover.”
The Holiday Shop opens this Saturday, operating in total from Dec. 4 to 22 at the facility in Autumn Pond Park, Greenland. For more information, visit www.sweetgrassonline.com.