DAWN HUNT MOVED briskly through her production area/warehouse, stopping to brush the top of an oil drum with the tip of one finger. “Kitchen witches don’t have fairy dust — they have garlic dust,” she said with a smile.
Hunt, the self-styled “Kitchen Witch,” makes magic with olive oil and seasonings in her Salem workplace. Her Cucina Aurora products have plenty of seasoning, but the most important one can’t be bottled — it’s love, the foundation of Hunt’s cooking philosophy.
Hunt has always cooked, growing up in an Italian family in New York. “Food,” she said, “was everything.” She started making her own infused oils in 2008 in a small apartment in New York. “My husband said, ‘These are delicious. You could sell them.’ I thought he was crazy,” Hunt said.
But as she gave her products away the demand grew. She began selling at farmers’ markets and craft fairs, and doing presentations on putting love in one’s cooking. In 2009 their condo was gutted in a fire, and the Hunts decided it was time to fulfill a dream of living in New England. They moved to North Andover, Mass., and eventually to Derry, Dawn cooking all the while.
The demand for her oils and other products continued to grow, and Hunt decided to go full-time in 2010. Sort of. She kept working part-time at a supermarket, even after she moved into a professional production facility in Salem, and even after she hired staff. “I was afraid not to have a ‘real’ job,” she said. “But I finally couldn’t balance everything. It cost me more to work at the part-time job.”
She’s been in her Delaware Drive space since 2012 and business is good. Before the pandemic she employed 17 people, seven in-house and 10 out doing events for her. She now employs five, but they get the job done.
Her signature product is her infused olive oils. “That’s what people know us for,” Hunt said. “They’re great for cooking, as bread dips, as salad dressing.”
She buys olive oil from Tuscany and then sets about infusing it with different herbs and flavors such as Roasted Garlic, Zesty Lemon and Rosemary and Oregano.
She eventually branched out into a risotto mix, dip mixes and cookie mixes. All are gluten-free and vegan-friendl.
Hunt said her products are now found in 500 to 600 stores. She’s in Whole Foods, the Manchester Craft Market, Brothers Butchery in Nashua, and gift shops such as Lilac and Finch in Manchester. “The nature of our products,” she said, “is that they can be found in a grocery store, a farm stand or a gift shop.”
She’s also a frequent guest on WMUR television’s cooking segments, focusing on quick, easy recipes with local ingredients. “It’s easier than people think,” she said of cooking with local foods. “It’s just taking time to think.”
She’s also the author of two cookbooks, and plans to do more. Her earlier volume was “The Power of Food,” with Cauldron Press, in which she spoke about “cooking with intention. It’s about how we cook, and for whom.”
With Simon and Schuster she recently released “The Kitchen Witch’s Guide to Love and Romance.”
The pandemic was tough on Hunt, she admitted. Her earlier business was events-based, with appearances at the Made in New Hampshire Expo, the Big E, and several farmers’ markets. With events sputtering to a stop, she had to lay off several staff members. But the pandemic was also a good “pivot” for Hunt, helping her to discern what was working and what not working.
She was on the road “all the time,” promoting the products, in venues ranging from Texas to Georgia to Maine. “Being on that treadmill wasn’t healthy for me,” she said. With the rapid growth of the business, it was unsustainable — she needed to be home, creating recipes and directing the company.
She’s since increased her online sales and is also doing podcasts. “Now we’re more of an order and fulfillment company.” And now that she’s home, she can concentrate on product development, more books and more TV spots.
“I choose to see the positive,” Hunt said.
Hunt has been a practicing pagan since the age of 18. “My spiritual practice is based in nature, the elements, karma,” she noted.
“And my aim is to put love, joy, compassion and tenderness into food.”
Her religion has been the target of misinformation and stigma, but at the end of the day we all want the same thing, Hunt observed. “Everybody ‘gets’ the idea of putting love and compassion into food.”
She added, “When you cook a meal it’s magic happening, the energy, the traditions. It’s how we stay connected.”
Her small staff is in overdrive for the holidays, Hunt said. She’s excited about her Holiday Gift Box, which features two cruets of olive oil and a couple of her recipes. Her regular items are also moving off the shelves, with Production Manager Lisa Inglese replacing them as fast as she can.
While she savors the holiday, Hunt is looking forward to 2022. She’s got a deal pending with QVC in March, and she’s about to launch her first-ever coffee line. A “coffee tour” to Portland, Oregon, inspired her to try blending her own, with locally-roasted beans.
Hunt will concentrate on seasonal flavorings. Her winter coffee includes cocoa nibs, peppermint and pink peppercorns; her spring, lavender and blueberries; summer, a toasted coconut cold brew; and for fall, cinnamon chips, nutmeg and ginger.
“Every cup,” she said, “is an act of magic.”
For more information or to place an order, visit www.cucinaurora.com.