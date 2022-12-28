Recycled Percussion

In December, Recycled Percussion is returning to the Palace Theatre in Manchester for 13 performances.

 Facebook/Recycled Pecussion

NH rockers back in Queen City

Recycled Percussion returns to the Palace Theatre in Manchester this week for an extended stay. Justin Spencer and crew are taking up residency for 13 shows from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 7. In 2017, Recycled Percussion launched its “Chaos & Kindness” TV show. If you have only seen them on TV, be sure to check out their family-friendly show.