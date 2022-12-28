Recycled Percussion returns to the Palace Theatre in Manchester this week for an extended stay. Justin Spencer and crew are taking up residency for 13 shows from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 7. In 2017, Recycled Percussion launched its “Chaos & Kindness” TV show. If you have only seen them on TV, be sure to check out their family-friendly show.
First Night Portsmouth is kicking off Portsmouth’s 400th birthday celebration in 2023. First Night will focus on outdoor activities and features ice sculptures and fireworks. The ice sculpture set up and carving starts at 2 p.m. Fireworks at South Mill Pond start at 7:30 p.m. Go to the website for a map of performance sites and parking.
Billed as a vintage interactive nightlife experience, on New Year’s Eve, the Bank of NH Stage in Concord will transform into a tribute to the nation’s most extravagant nightclubs. Live performances, photo booth, midnight champagne toast and tons of surprises are in store. One of Boston’s hottest DJ’s playing a wide variety of top forty, hip-hop, house, disco, and all your favorite club music from the every decade. Tickets $48.75-$68.75.
On Jan. 1, join NHSCOT and LaBelle Winery in Derry to celebrate Hogmanay. The family-friendly party, held from 3 to 7 p.m., includes live music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT, dancing, s’mores, Haggis Throw competition, plated Scottish dinner, and more. Entry tickets are $15-$32.