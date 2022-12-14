Outside Offerings
NEW BOSTON: Join in the fun of Tree Lighting on the Gazebo and S’mores with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on the common. Children can visit with Santa after the tree lighting and bring an ornament to be placed on the town tree. Info: newbostonnh.gov or 603-487-2880.
SALEM: The Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village is a collective of 30 small businesses setting up shop for an open-air market to sell products ranging from jewelry, clothing, home décor and sweet treats. The market is open at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It’s open daily the week leading up to Christmas. Info: tuscanvillagesalem.com.
BEDFORD: Santa comes to Bedford at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Educational Farm at Joppa Hill, 174 Joppa Hill Road. Enjoy pictures with Santa, S’mores (for a donation to the farm), face painting, tree lighting and animal friends. No registration required. Info: theeducationalfarm.org or 603-472-4724.
On Stage
CONCORD: The Morning Buzz hosts its annual Christmas Ball, a holiday rock ‘n’ roll show with musicians, comedians and actors, at 7 p.m. today, Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St. Tickets are $45. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
MANCHESTER: “Christmas with the Spain Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. Tickets are $29. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra and Portsmouth High School Madrigal Singers will present “Holidays at the Movies,” with favorites from “Home Alone,” “The Polar Express,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Grinch,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Portsmouth High School, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive. Tickets are $15-$30. Info: themusichall.org/events/holidaypops22 or 603-436-2400.
CONCORD: “Ted Vigil – A John Denver Christmas,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Capitol Center for the Arts Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29-$49. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
CONCORD: The Safe Haven Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Capitol Center for the Arts Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $45. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
SALEM: The NH Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Holiday Pops” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Guest soloist soprano Rebecca Hains will appear for a sing-along. Tickets are $5-$30. Live digital streaming tickets will be available for Sunday performance. Info: nhphil.org or 603-647-6476.
PORTSMOUTH: The Players’ Ring will present “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Michael J. Tobin, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the 105 Marcy St., theater. Tickets are $17-$30. Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
PORTSMOUTH: Rock My Soul, a highly acclaimed, 30-member choir and band, presents its “Rockin’ Soulful Holiday Concert,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave. Tickets are $5-$25. Info: projectmusicworks.org or 207-450-8016.
LACONIA: Jean’s Playhouse and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative present “A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story,” adapted by Joel Mercier, on Dec. 17-19 at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $18-$22. Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800- 657-8774.
KEENE: New York Theatre Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St. Tickets are $25-$35. Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
PITTSFIELD: The Pittsfield Players will present “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol: A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Scenic Theatre, 10 Depot St. Info: pittsfieldplayers.org or 603-435-8852.
PLAISTOW: The Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, will present TubaChristmas, followed by the Timberlane Jazz Band and the Community Concert Band, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Info: timberlane.net or 603-257-5257.
CONCORD: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road. Tickets are $16-$22. Info: hatboxnh.com or 603-715-2315.
DERRY: Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., will host “An Evening With Judy Collins – Holidays & Hits Tour” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $55-$60. Info: tupelohall.com or 603-437-5100.