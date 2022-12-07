Outside Offerings
LOUDON: “Yule Light up the Night,” a run through the “Gift of Lights” at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 Route 106 North, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $10-$30. Info: millenniumrunning.com/lights.
HAMPSTEAD: The 58th annual Hampstead Christmas Parade, hosted by Hampstead Lions Club, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Cookies, cocoa and Santa at Central School following parade. Info: facebook.com or hampsteadparade@comcast.net.
On Stage
MANCHESTER: “A Sinatra Christmas with Rich Dimare & The Ron Poster Band,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. $29-$39. Info: rextheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
PLYMOUTH: Chris Collins presents “The John Denver Christmas Show,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St. $29-$49. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
MANCHESTER: Anthony Nunziata’s “My Italian Broadway Christmas Show,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. $29-$39. Info: rextheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Strafford Wind Symphony’s Holiday Pops, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at The Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester, $8-$15 and free for 12 and younger; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Strand, 20 Third St., Dover. $18, free for 12 and younger. Info: straffordwindsymphony.org or swsgenmgr@gmail.com.
LEBANON: City Center Ballet in “Clara’s Dream: A Nutcracker Story,” 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St. $11-$39. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
ROCHESTER: “A Christmas Carol,” through Saturday, Dec. 17, Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; and 5 p.m. Sundays. $22-$28. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
MANCHESTER: Boston Pops Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. $63-$222. Info: snhu arena.com or 603-644-5000.
CONCORD: Capital Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalists CJ & Laura Poole with narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR reciting “The Night Before Christmas,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St. $27.50-$47.50. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
NASHUA/CONCORD: Holiday Pops! with Symphony NH, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Keefe Center for the Arts, 117 Elm St., Nashua, $60, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord, $35-$60. Info: symphonynh.org or 603-595-9156.
MILFORD: 8th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec.10. Free. Info: gnecraftartisanshows.com.
CONCORD: “The Nutcracker” featuring Concord’s Turning Pointe Center of Dance full-length ballet. 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St. $20. Info: theaudi.org or 603-485-8710.
COLEBROOK: The Granite State Ringers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Kaufmann Theater, Tillotson Center, 14 Carriage Lane. $5-$10. Info: tillotson center.org or 603-237-8576.
CONCORD: NH Audubon’s Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road. Handmade goods by local artisans. Info: nhaudubon.org or 603-224-9909.
MANCHESTER: Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert featuring Manchester High School Central choirs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Ste. Marie Parish, 378 Notre Dame Ave., and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Manchester High School Central, 535 Beech St. $25-$30. Info: mcsnh.org or 603-472-6627.
PORTSMOUTH: New Hampshire Theatre Project’s one-woman presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” featuring award-winning storyteller and actor Jennifer Munro, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. Livestream performance, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $20-$30. Info: nhtheatreproject. org/onstagenow or 603-431-6644.
DOVER/EXETER: The Rockingham Choral Society will perform “Love Shall Be Our Token,” a program of Advent and Christmas works, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, First Parish Congregational Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Christ Church Episcopal, 43 Pine St., Exeter. $15, $14 in advance. Info: www.rockinghamchoral.org.
CONCORD: The Morning Buzz hosts its annual Christmas Ball, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St. $45. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
WOLFEBORO: TubaChristmas, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St. Free. Info: tuba christmas.com or 603-569-3861.
FRANKLIN: Franklin Footlight Theatre presents five one-act holiday plays: “The Little Match Girl” by Herman Ammann; “Sharing” by O.B. Rozell; “North Pole’s Got Talent” by Lavinia Roberts; “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” by Sally Bowman; and “The Gift of the Magi” by Anne Coulter Martens. Dec. 8-11. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. $16-$18. Info: franklinopera house.org or 603-934-1901.