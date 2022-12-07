TubaChristmas

The TubaChristmas concert in Wolfeboro on Dec. 10 is a free concert and any monetary donations received go to the L.I.F.E. Ministries Food Pantry.

Outside Offerings

LOUDON: “Yule Light up the Night,” a run through the “Gift of Lights” at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 Route 106 North, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $10-$30. Info: millenniumrunning.com/lights.