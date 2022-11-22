Gift of Lights

Gift of Lights drives the holiday season at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Outside Offerings

LOUDON — Gift of Lights, a 2.5-mile Christmas light display at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 12th annual event runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day featuring more than 3.5 million LED lights. Opens daily at 4:30 p.m. This year, the drive-thru light show will feature a 150-foot RGB Tunnel of Lights, arches, toys, scenes including the popular “12 Days of Christmas” and more. Featured attractions also include the 130-foot-long infield entrance and exit tunnels with more than 25,000 lights and the opportunity to roast marshmallows and toast s’mores over open fire pits.$35 per car load; $60 per bus, limousine or RV (add $2 per person for vehicles containing more than 15 guests). Info: nhms.com.