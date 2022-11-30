221122-news-festivaloftrees2

Decorated Christmas trees, or ladders, lined the path for patrons of the Festival of Trees to enjoy. 

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

Festive Fun

BEDFORD: The Bedford Women’s Club will present its Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Old Bedford Town Hall, 70 Bedford Center Road. There will be displays and raffles of fully decorated tabletop trees, live music, children’s activities, Santa and more. Free. Info: bedfordwomensclub.org.