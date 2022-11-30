Festive Fun
BEDFORD: The Bedford Women’s Club will present its Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Old Bedford Town Hall, 70 Bedford Center Road. There will be displays and raffles of fully decorated tabletop trees, live music, children’s activities, Santa and more. Free. Info: bedfordwomensclub.org.
Outside Offerings
MANCHESTER: The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run New Hampshire will take place Sunday, Dec. 4, at the West Side Ice Arena, 1 Electric St. Registration for the holiday-themed 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 am. Info: jbr.org/newhampshire or 401-226-0954.
CONCORD: Intown Concord’s Midnight Merriment will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to midnight at various downtown locations. Enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays and supporting local businesses. There will be S’mores, cocoa, music, dancing, a shopping trolley, Santa and more. Info: intownconcord.org or 603-226-2150.
NORTH CONWAY: The town’s Holiday Festival takes place at noon, Saturday, Dec. 3, with a Christmas tree lighting, peppermint guessing contest, live caroling and holiday light show and tunnel. Info: settlersgreen.com or 888-667-9636.
NOTTINGHAM: The Nottingham Holiday Parade and Party will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a craft workshop, where families can create holiday gifts, right after in the Rec Center. Info: nottingham-nh.gov or 603-679-3435.
PORTSMOUTH: The annual Illuminated Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting kicks off at 6 p.m. from Goodwin Park area on Islington St. Celebration begins at 5 p.m. with the Portsmouth Middle and High School Holiday Ensemble, followed by the tree lighting in Market Square at 5:30 p.m. Info: cityofportsmouth.com or 603-767-2697.
ROCHESTER: The “Rock & Roll Christmas” Rochester Holiday Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade begins at the triangle by the R.W. Creteau Regional Technology Center. Info: rochesternh.org or 603-332-5080.
RYE: “A Vintage Rye Christmas” with parade and candlelight walk will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The route begins at Webster at Rye and ends at Rye Junior High with hot cocoa, cookies and Santa. Candlelight walk through Rye Historic District follows starting at Parsons Field with caroling and tree lighting. Info: ryenh400.org or ryenh400@gmail.com.
MANCHESTER: The annual Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. on Elm Street downtown following the Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center’s Santa Claus Shuffle, which starts at 3 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony takes place in Stanton Plaza at the end of the parade. Info: manchesternh.gov or mhtholidayparade@gmail.com.
MERRIMACK: The 29th annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The parade kicks off from the Commons Shopping Plaza, 515 Daniel Webster Highway. The tree lighting will be after the parade arrives at Town Hall. This year’s theme is “Holiday Movies.” Info: merrimackparksandrec.org or 603-882-1046.
DURHAM: Frost Fest, Durham Recreational’s annual celebration, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with S’mores, ice sculpting, cookie decorating, bonfire and visit from Santa. Info: durhamrec.recdesk.com or 603-817-4074.
EXETER: The Exeter Holiday Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. This year’s theme is “Toys, Trains and Candy Canes.” Info: exeter holidayparade.org or exeter holidayparade@gmail.com.
GOFFSTOWN: Friday Night Under the Lights will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Goffstown Village. The fun includes holiday scavenger hunt, music, ornament kits, live nativity, lots of lights and Santa. Info: facebook.com/goffstownmainstreet or 603-497-9933.
LEBANON: ‘Tis the Season Lebanon’s Downtown Winter Celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Colburn Park. Starts at noon with Santa’s Tour of Lebanon and West Lebanon. Other festivities include a pop-up holiday market, horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling, tree lighting and more. Info: lebanonnh.gov.
HAMPTON: The Experience Hampton Christmas Parade will run Saturday, Dec. 3,at 1 p.m., starting at the Hampton/North Hampton town line and ending at Winnacunnet Road. Info:experiencehampton.org.
On StageNASHUA: Gerald Charles Dickens, great-great grandson of Charles Dickens, will give two performances in Nashua on Saturday, Dec. 3. “Mr. Dickens Is Coming” ($20) will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Nashua Seniors Center, 70 Temple St., with “A Christmas Carol” ($35) set for 7:30 p.m. at Nashua Community College, 505 Amherst St. Info: fortingage.com/dickens2022 or 603-882-3371.
PLYMOUTH: Christmas with the Celts, featuring ancient Irish carols, contemporary Christmas standards and Irish dancing, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St. Tickets start at $39. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
PORTSMOUTH: Award-winning singer and songwriter Kat Edmonson will present “Holiday Swingin’!” at 10 p.m. today at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St. Tickets are $10-$45. Info: jimmysoncongress.com or 888-603-5299.
ROCHESTER: Sole City Dance will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 1 through 4 at the Rochester Opera House, 51 Wakefield St. Show times are 7 p.m. today and Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.Tickets start at $24. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
The NH Gay Men’s Chorus will present its 25th anniversary holiday concert, “Suddenly Silver Bells,” with four upcoming shows: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3 Lutheran Drive, Nashua; Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington; Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theater, 19 Main St., Jaffrey; and Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. at The Derryfield School, 2108 River Road, Manchester. Tickets are $20. Info: nhgmc.com or 603-263-4333.
TubaChristmas will present three upcoming shows: Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center, 90 Wyman Way, Keene; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St., Wolfeboro; and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Timberland Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Admission is free. Info: tubachristmas.com or 812-824-8833.
EXETER: The Portsmouth School of Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Drive. Tickets are $25. Info: psb-nh.com or 603-319-6958.
CONCORD: Mr. Aaron’s Holiday Party will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 Main St. Tickets are $13. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
CONCORD: Seamus Egan will present “Celtic Christmas” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St. Tickets are $32-$42. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
PORTSMOUTH: The Players Ring will present “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Michael Tobin, from Dec. 2-22 at its 105 Marcy St. theater. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. most weeknights. Tickets are $17-$30. Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
LACONIA: “The Nutcracker,” featuring the Safe Haven Ballet, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St. Tickets are $40-$45. Info: colonial.com or 800-657-8774.
KEENE: The Greater Keene Pops Choir with Diane Cushing at the helm and accompanied by Walt Sayre will present “A Season of Dreams,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St. Tickets are $15. Info: keenepops@gmail.com.
MANCHESTER: More than two dozen characters come to life in “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of author Charles Dickens, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Dana Center, Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive. Tickets are $45. Info: tickets.anselm.edu or 603-641-7700.