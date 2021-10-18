For a second straight year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, longstanding holiday events in Laconia may again be canceled or, in Bristol and Sugar Hill, modified to protect attendees and volunteers.
In 2021, Laconia’s Christmas Village would be in its 46th year; Santa’s Village in Bristol in its 67th; and the Sugar Hill Town Christmas Party in its 129th.
As of Monday afternoon, the group that has operated Christmas Village out of Laconia Community Center has said it will not be using the venue this year, according to Mitch Hamel, the chairperson of the Laconia Parks and Recreation Commission, but it was not immediately known, he said, whether the group had a “Plan B.”
Last year, the “Plan B” for both Bristol and Sugar Hill was to have, respectively, a drive-through Santa’s Village at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center and at the Sugar Hill Meeting House.
A representative of each said a decision on their events was imminent.
Despite the lack of immediate clarity, Betsy Fraser, who is president of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers Society, said what is certain now is that the Town Christmas Party will be held in some format and that with the approval of the town, an in-person Christmas Fair will take place before it on Nov. 20 at the Meeting House.
“Last year, we went virtual and our plan this year -- we still need to get town approval – is to reinstate the tradition of an in-person Christmas fair,” said Fraser, complete with baked goods, crafts, “Grandma’s attic” of “gently-used treasures,” and a book sale.
Fraser said fair attendees would be asked to wear face masks in the Meeting House and to follow a one-way traffic plan. While food would be sold, it would have to be consumed off premises, she said.
The fair “is largely attended by local people and they look forward to it, so we’re looking forward” to making it happen, said Fraser.
And, she added, “one way or another,” the Town Christmas Party, will be back, too.
Even though it was a drive-through one, the 2020 Town Christmas Party “got rave reviews” from both families and children, said Fraser. “They just loved it.”
She noted proudly that the 2021 Sugar Hill Town Report cited people who are helpers in difficult times and which acknowledged the Willing Workers “for having brought Santa to town.”
Santa came to Bristol via a community in the Midwest that had a similarly-themed event where the Jolly Old Elf met with youngsters. What is now Santa’s Village was founded by the late Richard "Wink" Tapply. Later, his son Dick brought the model to Laconia where it evolved into Christmas Village.
Hamel said many volunteers have helped make Christmas Village the success that it has become, adding that earlier this month, those volunteers met and decided to cancel it again in 2021 because of concerns about COVID-19.
Ward 4 City Councilor Bob Hamel, who with the late Ward 6 Councilor Armand Bolduc and his brother Ernie is among the principals behind Christmas Village, was unavailable for comment.
A year ago Monday, Laconia Christmas Village on its Facebook page announced the cancellation of the event, saying Santa and his elves “will miss seeing everyone, but want everybody to keep safe and healthy!”