A lthough some New Hampshire Christmas tree farms have lost hundreds of young trees to extreme drought conditions, farmers say they will have plenty of healthy adult ones to pick from when they open this week.
“The older ones are pretty much fine. We have a good selection this year,” said David Wheeler, owner of Miracle Acres Farm in Milford.
His farm lost approximately 500 young trees to the drought. The loss followed a severe drought in 2016 that killed more than 1,000 baby trees at the farm.
Wheeler said the farm was more prepared this year because they installed an emergency well four years ago.
“We’re still very conservative with the amount of water we use. We only run one sprinkler at a time,” he said.
Younger trees have a tougher time during a drought because they don’t have well-established root systems.
“When you put that stress on a smaller system, that fails a lot sooner,” said Steve Roberge, a forestry specialist with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
Some 500 seedlings at Noel’s Tree Farm in Litchfield didn’t make it. Owner Paul Lemire said he has never lost so many, but older trees weren’t affected.
Lynn Colby, who owns Colby Tree Farm in Boscawen with her husband, Jimmy, estimates the drought killed more than 100 of their young trees.
But she said the remaining trees are “absolutely beautiful.”
Tree farmers compensate by planting more seedlings in subsequent seasons, making sure there’s no shortage down the road.
Many of the cut-your-own farms that will open for the season on Friday will look different this year as owners take steps to keep visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We lay in bed at night and wonder, ‘Oh my God, have we covered all the bases?’ There’s so much that you’ve got to think of,” Colby said.
Masks will be mandatory when customers can’t social-distance, and hand sanitizer will be available. A saw rack will have a place for sanitized saws and used ones that need to be cleaned.
Colby said she won’t provide cookies this year, but they will still have hot chocolate.
“We believe that’s safe. The kids love the hot chocolate,” she said.
At Noel’s Tree Farm, masks will also be required at all times, hand sanitizer stations will be available, and plexiglass has been installed.
Lemire said the farm won’t offer a petting zoo this year or a tree maze, but Santa Claus will still pay a visit, remaining behind a plastic shield.
“He will be there and they can see him, but they won’t be able to sit on his lap,” he said.
Julie Albert is looking forward to cutting her first tree as a family at Tonry Tree Farm in Hampton Falls this weekend.
Albert, her husband, and their 3-year-old daughter have been staying in Hampton to be closer to family since March after leaving their home in New York City when their daycare closed at the start of the pandemic.
She’s had an artificial tree while living in the city for the past decade, but Albert, who grew up in Bedford, has fond memories of cutting a tree as a child.
“I think maybe we’ll get back on the real tree train,” she said.
The National Christmas Tree Association expects brisk business for tree farms this season.
“Some of us have been inside a long time and to get out and get some fresh air at a farm is a very appealing idea,” said Doug Hundley, the association’s spokesman.
With more people avoiding travel and staying home this holiday season, Hundley said they likely will be inclined to decorate.
“People are staying home and taking care of their places more and we suspect that may roll right into the Christmas season,” he said.
Windy Meadow Christmas Tree Farm owner Reese Bassett said his Fremont farm lost about 250 of the 1,000 trees that he transplanted in the spring, but the growing season was fine for most of his trees.
Bassett said the farm saw a record-breaking day on Nov. 7 when 60 trees were tagged within the first 45 minutes of opening for tagging. He is now sold out.
“It’s been a bang-up season,” he said.