One of the telltale signs of the holiday season is the sudden abundance of cranberries in the grocer’s aisle. Stirred from their sleepy marshy growing grounds when they reach their peak color and flavor, cranberries are harvested from September through November. In turn, many fall and winter holidays are filled with recipes using this bright and bold fruit.

Some people might string cranberries and popcorn for garland on the Christmas tree — but this year try combining them for a special holiday treat.