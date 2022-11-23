One of the telltale signs of the holiday season is the sudden abundance of cranberries in the grocer’s aisle. Stirred from their sleepy marshy growing grounds when they reach their peak color and flavor, cranberries are harvested from September through November. In turn, many fall and winter holidays are filled with recipes using this bright and bold fruit.
Some people might string cranberries and popcorn for garland on the Christmas tree — but this year try combining them for a special holiday treat.
~ Cranberry-Orange Caramel Corn ~Makes: 10 cups
Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
10 cups popped popcorn
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup whole almonds
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup corn syrup
2 TBS frozen orange juice concentrate, undiluted
1 TSP orange or vanilla extract
1/2 TSP baking soda
Directions
1. Preheat over to 300 degrees. Place popcorn, cranberries and almonds in a large bowl/ set aside.
2. In a medium saucepan heat butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and orange juice concentrate over medium heat until better is melted. Bring to a boil and boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in extract and baking soda (mixture will foam).
3. Pour syrup mixture over popcorn mixture in bowl; stir to coat well. Spread evenly in a large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking time. Stir caramel corn as it cools on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.