ATKINSON RESIDENT and owner of Willow Vale Woodturning Al Lanseigne said his now-thriving hobby started as “a stress reliever.”
“I’ve always been in woodworking of some sort as a hobby,” he said.
He first became involved with it about 20 years ago, making armoires, bureaus and coffee tables for family members, as a way to cope with his full-time job in the computer industry.
“It was a high-pressure job. I was a master project manager, and I would handle only issues. After these ‘screaming matches,’ I would go to my shop and turn a bowl to calm down.”
Lanseigne found the process relieved a lot of tension.
“Turning wood is very relaxing and can be addictive. Most woods smell very nice,” he said.
But when he retired about five years ago, he just kept going. “I’ve been pretty much wood-turning almost every day.”
Lanseigne, a member of New Hampshire Made and the Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers, creates several pieces a day using a wood lathe in his home basement, carving wooden bowls, vases, plates, serving dishes, ice cream scoops and pepper mills.
Lanseigne also specializes in making lazy susans and segmented vases, in which uniform pieces of dark and light wood are glued together for a unique design.
His work has not gone unnoticed. He was recently commissioned to make a segmented wood vase of oak and walnut for a New Hampshire Public Television spring auction. The vase is made from 193 pieces of wood Lanseign said he had “kicking around.”
“The oak is from stair treads. The walnut was from a walnut door. Someone in Nashua was moving and asked me if I wanted some wood. So naturally I said yes. I took the old door frame and cut it into little pieces.”
Almost all the wood Lanseigne uses is “reclaimed,” or “repurposed,” from trees already felled or which were going to be burned or discarded. And 98 percent of the wood he uses is local to New Hampshire.
“Most of it is either cut down by other people, fallen from storms or just picked up on the side of the road. I very rarely cut a tree down unless somebody asked me to.”
He’s so well known that people will bring wood to him.
“People will call me up, they’ll come to one of my craft events and say, ‘Hey, I got a tree for you — you want it?’”
Lanseigne can easily tick off the color characteristics of different types of wood, like maple, cherry, walnut, birch, and oak.
“Maple is like a creamy color. Oak is more like a ... it’s darker than cream. Then you got the walnut, which is dark. Then you’ve got cherry, which is reddish. Boxelder has red streaks in it. Every type of wood, every type of tree is different.”
His spalted wood bowls create another original look. Spalted wood occurs when the tree has been cut down for at least six months and begins to rot and decay.
“As it’s laying outside in the rain, rain gets soaked into the tree, into that wood. And when it dries out, that rain is in the grain causing the spalting. All the black marks within the wood are streaks within the wood.”
He said the color of spalted wood appears as a creamy off-white with darker brown streaks throughout.
“As it’s starting to decay, it darkens up a bit. Some of the maple can look really, really pretty. And when I have them in a craft show, they usually sell pretty quickly because there’s nothing uniform about a spalted bowl. Every piece is different.”
For even more visual interest, Lanseigne can also create bowls that retain the wood’s bark; those are called “natural edge” or “live edge” bowls. He said those are better for displaying fruit than serving food.
“I like to do my natural edge early when the tree is fairly freshly cut down. Not a lot of people who make bowls actually make these types of bowls. They look oval; they’re not. I like to keep a bunch of those on hand because they typically sell very well at a fair because they are unique.”
As the holiday season approaches, authentic New Hampshire-made products are still in demand.
Customer Heather Ryan of North Andover, Mass., said she returns again and again to his shop for new pieces to display in her Poland, Maine, cabin. Ryan, whose favorite wood is cherry for its warmth and ability to age into a darker wood, said she chooses Lanseigne’s work because he can make quality custom items.
“I had found coasters in a magazine and asked Al if he could make them to match my other pieces. Within a week, I had a new coaster ready to use,” Ryan said in an email.
“His work is just amazing and I love the customer service of making personal items,” she added.
Ryan has used Lanseigne’s bowls for gifts, like a movie-themed bowl filled with candy, popcorn and hot chocolate, or a salad bowl containing ingredients for salad dressing.
“Wooden bowls are very versatile to go with both simple dinner and family gatherings. I use the bowls for salads, popcorn movie nights, to hold fruit while it ripens. His ability to make various heights and widths is a key reason I buy from him,” Ryan said. “Al is a great craftsman and I look forward to returning to him often as his work makes a lovely, custom gift.”
Lanseigne is hoping business this holiday season will be brisk.
“Bowls, pepper mills, ice cream scoops, segmented vases, they all make great gifts as everything I make is food safe,” he said, adding that his antique pepper mills are “a huge, huge seller.”
“Year after year, I get blown away,” he said of their popularity, but can only speculate as to why.
“You got the gears for the gear head, you get the steampunk look for the steampunk people, you know? Other people say, ‘Oh, I need a new pepper mill.’ They see the gear; they’re fascinated by it. And they use it.”
Willow Vale Woodturning is at 7 Willow Vale in Atkinson. Visit WillowValeWoodturning.weebly.com or find him at nhmade.org. He said due to fair cancellations, he has about 500 to 600 items in stock.