Preparing the park for Veterans Day
Klarabella Lozano, left, 9, of Salem, picks up leaves with Aaliyah DeLasangeles, 9, of Nashua, on Sunday as members from the World Mission Society Church of God in Hudson help prepare Veterans Memorial Park for observances in Manchester on Friday, Nov. 11.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

This is a partial list of Veterans Day services and observances taking place in New Hampshire. All are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.

JAFFREY: A parade of veterans will assemble at Jaffrey’s Blake Street parking lot; step off is at 10:40 a.m. and the parade will proceed to the Town Common. An address will be delivered by U.S. Army veteran Marc Tieger.