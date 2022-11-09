Klarabella Lozano, left, 9, of Salem, picks up leaves with Aaliyah DeLasangeles, 9, of Nashua, on Sunday as members from the World Mission Society Church of God in Hudson help prepare Veterans Memorial Park for observances in Manchester on Friday, Nov. 11.
This is a partial list of Veterans Day services and observances taking place in New Hampshire. All are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.
JAFFREY: A parade of veterans will assemble at Jaffrey’s Blake Street parking lot; step off is at 10:40 a.m. and the parade will proceed to the Town Common. An address will be delivered by U.S. Army veteran Marc Tieger.
MANCHESTER: The annual Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. starting at Elm and Webster streets. A moment of silence and taps will take place at City Hall at 11 a.m. A short ceremony will follow at Veterans Park. The Grand Marshall is Peggy LaBrecque, past Commandant of the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. Also, there will be a free luncheon from 1 to 3 p.m. following the parade at Henry J. Sweeney Post, 251 Maple St. All members and non-members are welcome
NASHUA: The Veterans Day Parade steps off from Holman Stadium at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, then proceeds down Main Street.
DERRY: A breakfast will be held at Pinkerton Academy from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day ceremonies will take place at MacGregor Park from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Guest speaker is Charles Andriolo, a Marine Corp Vietnam veteran, VFW Post 1617.
RINDGE: A Veterans Day Service will be held at the Cathedral of the Pines at 10:45 a.m.
DOVER: A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., at Dover Veterans Park. The ceremony will include an opening prayer, posting of colors, laying the wreath, the Dover High School Band, and Dover High School’s Navy Junior ROTC. There will also be remarks by city officials, including Mayor Robert Carrier, and a guest speaker.
RAYMOND: Veterans will be honored at the town common from 9 to 10 a.m.
LEBANON: Free veterans breakfast will be held at American Legion Post 22 at 8 a.m. A parade around Colburn Park will be at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to follow in the park.
CLAREMONT: Join VFW Post 808 and American Legion Post 29 in commemorating Veterans Day. A ceremony will be held at the Broad Street Park, directly across the street from the American Legion and City Hall, at 11 a.m.
PETERBOROUGH: A remembrance service presided over by the Rev. Dr. Jennifer Walters at All Saints Church will start at 9 a.m. The Last Roll Call will be read for six New Hampshire volunteers and the Veterans in the area who died over the year. At 10:40 a.m. Sea Service veterans will be honored at the Peterborough Bridge facing the library. Veterans and participants will march up to the Peterborough Town House for the Veterans Day program.
SEACOAST: American Legion Post 35 organizes four separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. The first is held at the “Lady of the Sea” Marine Memorial on Hampton Beach at 8 a.m., followed by ceremonies at the town common in Hampton Falls at 9 a.m., at North Hampton Town Hall at 10 a.m., and at the Legion hall on High Street in Hampton.