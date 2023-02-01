What are you doing for Valentine’s Day? Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. Will you be celebrating?<br />What are you and your sweetie planning for this year? Do you have a memorable Valentine’s Day story to share with our readers?<br />We’d like to share your memories and ideas for a romantic Valentine’s Day in the Feb. 12 Sunday News.<br />Share it with us (along with your name and phone number for verification) by emailing it to nhlife.ul@gmail.com.<br />The deadline is Sunday, Feb. 5. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NHManchester elementary school principal out on leaveHunter Biden's allies weigh legal-defense fund for president's sonSalem man charged in shooting death outside Manchester barTom Underwood was more than just a 500-win baseball coachMinnesota teen has slept in his backyard for nearly 3 years just for funHudson Logistics Center back on 'Target'New Boston police say they rescued girl who says she was enslavedBar owner: Murder suspect booted from bar an hour before deadly shootingBrewster Academy basketball: In a class by itself Images Videos CollectionsConcord Winter FestTrump in NHSledding in fresh snowFIRST Robotics KickoffGetting a hop on Easter Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT