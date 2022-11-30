ASIDE FROM THE natural beauty of the surrounding White Mountain National Forest, another reason to visit the town of Glen this holiday season would be White Mountain Cider Company. Owned by Executive Chef Miles Williams, born and raised in nearby Gorham and a graduate of New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, White Mountain Cider Company features everything from breakfast hand pies to Roasted Thai Cod.
“We aim to be a destination restaurant,” said Williams, who said they also feature the Cider Company Market, which offers gourmet and specialty foods, sandwiches, meals-to-go, fresh-pressed cider, cider donuts, and unique gift items. “You can get breakfast or lunch at the Market, too.”
With a business philosophy to he buy local as much as possible, Williams said he took ownership of the property, which had operated as a restaurant for 18 years, in 2021.
“I was chef here six years, so it was a bit like riding an old bike,” he said. “My first priority was to get the level of food up to the same caliber at both restaurants. We have great clientele, so it was not as hard as I thought it would be.”
Describing White Mountain Cider Company as “a scratch restaurant,” Williams said he grew up cooking in restaurants his entire life.
Previous to this venture and after culinary school, he worked for famed chef Lee Richardson at Capital Hotel in Little Rock, Arkansas, before returning to his roots in New England. Stops in New England have included Le Languedoc Bistro (Nantucket, Mass.), 118 Main (Montpelier, VT), and Craigie on Main (Cambridge, Mass.) to name a few. Williams returned home to the Mount Washington Valley area in 2018 where one of his local stops included working as head chef at SAaLT & Libby’s Bistro in Gorham.
After two years of searching for the right restaurant to purchase, this property came up for sale during COVID. “It was a match made in heaven,” said Williams, who expressed gratitude for his staff and guests. “They have made this transition seamless.”
Regarding the future, White Mountain Cider Company will enter the hard cider market in 2023 with “one-off” cider and experimental batches.
“These will be trial-and-error batches,” said Williams. “We look forward to experimenting.”
There is no reason to wait, however, to visit the White Mountain Cider Company or the area.
“The White Mountain National Forest is probably the most beautiful spot in all of New England, and we are a four-season town here,” said Williams. “If you want to ski, snowmobile, or go hiking, you have it here — and the foliage speaks for itself … Stop by one of our restaurants while you are here, and I guarantee you will get one of the best meals of your life.”
To learn more about White Mountain Cider company, visit ciderconh.com.