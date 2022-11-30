WMC - pic1

ASIDE FROM THE natural beauty of the surrounding White Mountain National Forest, another reason to visit the town of Glen this holiday season would be White Mountain Cider Company. Owned by Executive Chef Miles Williams, born and raised in nearby Gorham and a graduate of New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, White Mountain Cider Company features everything from breakfast hand pies to Roasted Thai Cod.

“We aim to be a destination restaurant,” said Williams, who said they also feature the Cider Company Market, which offers gourmet and specialty foods, sandwiches, meals-to-go, fresh-pressed cider, cider donuts, and unique gift items. “You can get breakfast or lunch at the Market, too.”