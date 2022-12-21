Bob Marley

If you’re looking for some more reasons to smile as December draws to a close, try these New Hampshire comedy shows.

Bob Marley is doing 5:30 and 8 p.m. standup at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, followed by sets at 2, 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com and flyingmonkeynh.com.