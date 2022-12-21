If you’re looking for some more reasons to smile as December draws to a close, try these New Hampshire comedy shows.
Bob Marley is doing 5:30 and 8 p.m. standup at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, followed by sets at 2, 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com and flyingmonkeynh.com.
Chunky’s Cinema Pub locations in Manchester, Nashua and Pelham host a roster of comedians including Robbie Printz, Mark Scalia, Alex Giampapa, Dan Crohn, Matt Barry and Tim McKeever, in shows on Saturday, Dec. 31. Info: chunkys.com.
MANCHESTER: Yemi Afolabie takes over the mic at The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant, 909 Elm St., at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tickets: $10. Info: venue’s Facebook page.
MANCHESTER: Jason Merrill, with Francis Birch, Dan Donahue and Juan Cespedes, are at Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St., on Saturday, Dec. 31. Into and show time: scampscomedy.com.
PORTSMOUTH: Rodney Norman takes over McCue’s Comedy Club inside the Roundabout Diner and Lounge at the Portsmouth traffic circle at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Many Granite State venues are offering standup shows as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations and packages.
BEDFORD: Mike McDonald and Jim Colliton take the stage in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House, 393 Route 101. Info: scampscomedy.com.
DOVER: Mike Donovan and Amy Tee perform at the Strand, 20 Third St., at 7 p.m. Info: thestranddover.com.
MANCHESTER: Comics Joe Yannetty, Rob Steen, Eric Hurst and Jody Sloanne are doing two shows at Headliners Comedy Club at DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester, 700 Elm St. Info and show times: headlinersnh.com.
NASHUA: Kevin Lee and Tim McKeever at Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Drive. Info and show times: skymeadow.com.