IF YOU ARE LOOKING to give “comfort” this holiday season, Parker Mountain Comfort Wraps in Strafford may be your one-stop shop.
“I hand-make therapeutic comfort wraps, eye pillows and natural fidgets, and they are made with 100% natural material,” said owner Jessica Leff.
The fabric and thread is all cotton, and the filler is flaxseed and dried herbs with the exception of their recently released Heart of Hope, which also includes buckwheat hulls.
“It is a one pound heart that you can use as a lovey, put on your heart for grounding, or just to say, ‘I’m thinking about you,’” she said.
According to Leff, people are sending Hearts of Hope all over the country to family and friends to remind them that “they were loved and being thought about during COVID.”
“It is like sending a hug when we can’t be there in person,” she said.
As for how she began Parker Mountain Comfort Wraps, Leff said she was approached by a massage therapist who asked her to make her Original Wrap better then the one she was using.
“That’s how the business started in November of 2015,” said Leff, who said their wraps provide “stress relief, calming effects and comfort.”
“They can be warmed or chilled and have a soothing weight to encourage serotonin release, which helps to create a deep sense of relaxation,” she added.
In addition to Hearts of Hope, Leff said another popular product is the Perfect Flow, which is like “a mini weighted blanket you can put over your shoulders and around your neck.”
“It does exactly what the name says,” she said. “It flows perfectly around any body part for comfort and relaxation.”
Another popular product is the Eye Pillow.
“The eye pillow is great for relaxing on the couch at the end of the day,” she noted. “It’s also wonderful for headaches, used as a ‘boo-boo bunny’ for kids, and during Savasana at the end of a yoga practice and Yoga Nidra.”
Leff said people also love their natural fidgets “to help bring more calm and focus into their day.”
“I designed this product for Megg Thompson, a behavioral specialist located on the Seacoast to bring in to classrooms to help kids,” she said.
Noting their fidgets are a quiet tool to help focus, Leff said they have become “huge” during Zoom/remote learning days.
“It is a great tool to offer kids and adults on business calls,” she added.
In looking to the future, Leff expressed excitement at the growth of the business, which she said is moving to a new location.
“I have been working out of my home,” she said. “It’s time to expand with a few more employees.”
She attributes this growth to two people.
“My husband has been an incredible source of support,” she said. “Building a business can test a marriage every which way, and he has been my ‘yes’ man and my ‘maybe you should rethink that’ man.”
Her main inspiration, however, is her mom, who passed away in February 2017.
“For the two previous years, our heated therapeutic comfort wraps were one of the big things that brought her comfort,” she said. “She had a very rare disease called CREST syndrome and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The ‘R’ in CREST is Raynaud’s, and she was always cold.”
She cited her mom as the reason she continued to change and perfect the way they made wraps.
“They had to stand up to someone using them five to 10 times a day and being microwaved over and over again,” said Leff. “Our most favorite FaceTime discussions included a warm deluxe wrap over her shoulders and a solid dose of laughter.”
To learn more about Parker Mountain Comfort Wraps, including their new Comfort Wrap boxes with a 15% discount, visit pmcomfortwraps.com.