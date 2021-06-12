D o you remember what it was like to play with action figures and dolls? Kid-at-heart Todd Zingales does.
The Hollis pastry chef, longtime sports coach and dad of four is passionate about his custom-made collection of G.I. Joe action figures, so much so that he’s built a successful business out of it.
Zingales makes and sells unique G.I. Joe dioramas and reproductions at a scale of 1:6, using found items and clothing from secondhand stores. He can modify an action figure’s facial hair, give them special features or accessories — whatever the customer might dream of.
Zingales, who estimates he has about 400 G.I. Joes, says his love for collecting began at a young age.
“I guess I started collecting at 5 or 6. But as years grew on, and then you move from different places, you start losing all those toys you used to love.”
Zingales eventually started seeing his old action figures resurface online, and decided to get back into the game.
“I never really lost the love of the toys,” he says.
“Think about the person that collects the Pez dispensers, and all the Hot Wheels. Everyone has something they’re collecting,” says Zingales.
As his merry band of action figures grew, he realized it was time to sell some, though he was certainly not done with his collection. Zingales wanted to continue the adventures of the legendary action figure, which originally represented the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.
“G.I. Joe came out 1964. So then I started to think, ‘What else would he do? What would he have?’ ” he says.
At Zingales’ website, undergroundlegion.net, collectors can find mint-condition G.I. Joes in their original boxes, along with original landscapes and repurposed accessories. He’ll even dye clothing for a little extra flair, and offers custom flocking jobs — a process where tiny fibers are glued on to an action figure to give the item a velvety, renewed look.
For materials and inspiration, Zingales hits second-hand shops like flea markets and Goodwill. He favors the Goodwill store in Hudson that offers a “buy-by-the-pound” section, which he’ll dig through until inspiration strikes.
“I find something, (and) I go, ‘Oh, that’d be cool.’ Like he’s a Jurassic Park fighter, or he’s going in a hidden cave in the Amazon and there’s bats. That’s why I branched off and started creating my own sets.”
The action figures he finds may be missing a belt or some ammunition. Some may need hair repair. But while some collectors prefer items that are completely vintage, Zingales isn’t that particular.
“I can go ahead and get a reproduction piece, and I’m fine with that. I’m OK with spending the $2 on it,” he says.
Zingales, who has been teaching culinary arts to kids and adults at New Hampshire Job Corps in Manchester for six years, takes pride in fixing these diamonds in the rough — action figures someone else might think are fit for the trash bin.
“My feeling is: Look, it’s broken. You’re not gonna do anything with it,” he says.
And he’s not about to pay top dollar for accessories.
“I have a hard time justifying buying a vintage belt that’s going to cost $75 when you can buy a whole figure for that cost. So I just decided, ‘You know what, I can make that stuff.’
“I made a saucer out of a film projector. I’ve made a giant boat out of a used sled. I don’t need really expensive pieces. I just need parts,” he continues.
Zingales certainly seems to have a knack for making low-cost reproductions of difficult-to-find G.I. Joe items like Fangs of the Cobra, an accessories set that usually accompanies the G.I. Joe Mike Power Atomic Man. The set included a little green rubber snake, a snare to catch it, an outfit and other parts.
“I have the uniform but I can’t find the snake. It’s teeny, it’s probably 2 inches long. But on the back of its head it says Hasbro. They’re going for hundreds of dollars. I found a snake in the Goodwill bucket. It looks almost identical (to the G.I. Joe version). I can’t spend $100 on the rubber snake. So some collectors will be, ‘Well, that it’s not fully vintage.’ Well, I’m OK with that, too.”
Zingales also found an inexpensive workaround for Atomic Man’s snare.
“They’re going for $40 or $50. I make my own. I use a straw. I put a little twine through, I paint it, glue a little tab on it. And I got a perfect snare.”
When coming up with new dioramas or outfits, Zingales will imagine what it’s like to play with them. That’s when inspiration hits and new adventures form in his mind.
“I like the Adventure Team (line of action figures) because he came out in the ’70s. He was all about exploration. He’s like an old Indiana Jones. So I when I create my sets, I think (about) when I was a kid, all the adventures I would get into in the backyard.”
He doesn’t just focus on G.I. Joes. Barbie and Ken dolls are also in his repertoire.
The clean-shaven Kens often get a new look.
“You put the beards on them, you put the hair on them. And sometimes I’ll use the Ken heads on other figures,” he says.
Zingales is also glad when one of his creations takes a spot on a collector’s shelf.
“If I don’t take it, it’s gonna go into a landfill. So then my creation sits on their shelf. Part of what I made is now part of their collection. And that’s what I like doing.”
Peter Marinow of New Ipswich is Zingales’ friend and also an avid collector.
“There aren’t that many collectors in New Hampshire,” said Marinow, who primarily sells the action figures Zingales custom makes for him. Marinow is more than happy with Zingales’ custom creations, which includes a World War II-era guard shack containing a prisoner of war.
“It’s kind of unique,” says Marinow.
Like Zingales, Marinow says collecting action figures provides a much-needed shot of nostalgia.
“That’s why I started collecting again as an adult, because I had that emotional attachment to it. As a kid, I had a lot of good times with my friends growing up. They had G.I. Joes, and we would all get together and play with them out in the woods.”
If Zingales had to pick a favorite, it would be his G.I. Joe Action Sailor — the first one he got as a kid.
“He’s probably only worth maybe $30. Every time I see him, I think ‘Oh my god, I’m like 6 or 7 again.’ I remember walking out (of the store) with him. I remember opening the box like it was yesterday.”
Marinow has high praise for his friend. “He is a very ingenious and artistic person. He’ll make anything that you want, basically. So if anybody’s looking for stuff, he’s the guy.”
To view some of Zingales’ G.I. Joes, visit www.undergroundlegion.net.