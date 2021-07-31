Rick Beyer wrote and directed the documentary film "The Ghost Army," which premiered on PBS in 2013. It's all about a secret American military unit that landed in France in 1944 to carry out an usual mission -- fake out German enemies with inflatable tanks and lots of sound effects.
Provided by Wright Museum
Rick Beyer is co-author of "The Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived the Enemy with Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects and Other Audacious Fakery."
WOLFEBORO -- Rick Beyer, a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning documentary producer, will share tales of a “Ghost Army” whose job in World War II was all about fakery, using sound effects and inflatable tanks on European battlefields.
Beyer will recount this strange chapter in history in a lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Wright Museum, 77 Center St.
Beyer’s documentary, “The Ghost Army,” premiered on PBS in 2013 and won a CINE Golden Eagle Award. He and Elizabeth Saylers penned the book "The Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived the Enemy with Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects and Other Trickery.”
“I’ll discuss how a handpicked group of 1,100 GIs -- the Ghost Army -- landed in France in 1944, and staged a traveling road show of deception to fool the enemy,” Beyer said in a Wright Museum event description. “Every move was top secret and their story was hushed up for decades after the war’s end.”
This “deception” included phony convoys, phantom divisions and make-believe headquarters that belied the strength and location of American units.
“It was at once absurd, deadly and amazingly effective. They saved thousands of lives and helped win the war, but their efforts were a military secret until the 1990s and have yet to be officially recognized,” Beyer told the Wright Museum.
Those who reserve seats for the lecture are invited to a pre-lecture coffee and cookie gathering at 6 p.m., when they will meet Beyer and see one of the inflatable tanks on display.
Admission is $12 for Wright Museum members and $15 for others. For information, call 603-569-1212 or go to wrightmuseum.org.