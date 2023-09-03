A Richard Mille watch is a powerful symbol of wealth for anyone who's in-the-know enough to recognize its familiar contours.

The French company produces only about 5,300 a year, which cost an average of $250,000. Designed to withstand high gravitational forces, they're worn by athletes at Formula One races, golf tournaments and yachting regattas. They also grace the wrists of musicians including Pharrell Williams and Ice-T.