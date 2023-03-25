The pants looked and felt just like leather, the Instagram influencer told her followers. Pair them with a sheer camisole for a look that's "fun and edgy." She claimed they were a perfect dupe - short for "duplicate" - of a much more expensive pair of wide-legged leather pants.

So Melissa Boufounos, 33, of Ottawa, went to that influencer's Amazon storefront and bought the whole outfit. She wore the same size, so she figured the outfit would look identical. She also assumed the social media star's endorsement could be trusted.