Check official community websites for information on possible weather delays.
Bretton Woods: Fireworks tonight at 9:30 p.m. at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel.
Canaan: Fireworks Monday at dark, Williams Field
Center Harbor: Fireworks tonight, 9:15 p.m. over the bay.
Claremont: Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Monadnock Park, with food vendors and live music. Fireworks start at 9:30.
Concord: Tonight (rain date Monday) at Memorial Field starting with performance by the Nevers Band at 7:45 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:20.
Conway: Parade at 1:30 p.m. today in Conway Village; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Schouler Park in North Conway.
Derry: Tonight at dusk, adjacent to Hood Commons (rain date: July 5).
Dover: Tonight at 9:15 p.m. atop Garrison Hill Park and viewable from around the city.
Hampton Beach: Tonight at 9:30 p.m.
Laconia: Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. today from Laconia High School to Opechee Park. Food and live entertainment continue at the park, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Manchester: The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will have a fireworks display after their game tonight at Delta Dental Stadium.
The city’s official Independence Day celebration at Arms Park has been moved to Monday. Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m., with music from Frank FM 106.3, a climbing wall, and fireworks starting at approximately 9:30 p.m.
There will be no food vendors. No pets, no alcohol, and no glass bottles. Portable toilets will be available.
The Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place around the Millyard.
Merrimack: Parade today at 1 p.m. starting from Commons Shopping Plaza to Merrimack High School. Fireworks at 9 p.m. at the high school.
Milford: Monday at dusk at Keyes Memorial Park.
Nashua: Tonight at Holman Stadium: Gates open at 5 p.m. Food trucks and the stadium concession stand will be open. A Holman Stadium Hall of Fame presentation takes place at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at about 9.
Ossipee: Today’s celebration starts with a parade at 10 a.m. on Moultonville Road. Fireworks celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Constitution Park with pyrotechnics around 9.
Portsmouth: Monday at 9:15 at South Mill Pond.
Waterville Valley: Today’s events starts at 9 a.m. in the Town Square. Parade at 11 a.m. Fireworks around 9 p.m.
Whitefield: Fireworks tonight at the Mountain View Grand at 9:30 p.m.
Wolfeboro: Monday at 9:30 p.m. over Wolfeboro Bay.