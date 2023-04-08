'Baseball's Best Ever'

“Baseball’s Best Ever: A Half Century of Covering Hall of Famers,” by Ira Berkow.

 Sports Publishing LLC/TNS

The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd. Baseball, long part of the American landscape and firmly placed in the hearts of millions, is back.

Writers have always been drawn to the sport, to its practitioners, its meaning and its inherent poetry. Walt Whitman, referring to what was then a relatively new addition to the country’s sports scene, may have once said something along the lines of: “I see great things in baseball. It’s our game — the American game.”