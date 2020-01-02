WOLFEBORO — As curator of the Wright Museum of World War II, Justin Gamache is willing to do just about anything to preserve history.
“Justin has brought an area of technical expertise with technology that has significantly impacted our operation,” said Mike Culver, the Lakes Region museum’s executive director.
“He has created several wonderful touchscreen exhibits and made us more interactive with visitors.
“He does everything from true curatorial tasks to changing light bulbs, dusting and cleaning, lifting, carrying and climbing ladders, dressing mannequins and so much more,” Culver added.
Gamache, who was an intern and then a part-time hire at the museum before becoming full-time curator a year ago, earned two degrees from the University of New Hampshire — his undergraduate degree as a history major (with an emphasis on modern Europe) in 2016 and a master’s degree in museum studies in 2018.
“My interest in history comes from my family,” Gamache said in an email Q&A with NHWeekend. “Both of my grandfathers served in the U.S. Army — one in World War II and one in Korea. Growing up, family vacations always included stops to various historical sites or museums, which I always enjoyed. So, when it came time to think about a college major, history was a natural choice.”
His job entrails managing and caring for artifacts, planning and putting up exhibits and developing interactive features for visitors.
“Researching various subjects for our digital touchscreen exhibits has brought me to many interesting resources and people — even members of a local historical society in the Netherlands who were willing to provide some photographs and translated documents for one of our exhibits.”
Gamache said it’s especially rewarding to see younger visitors interacting with the exhibits.
“It helps them understand the importance of WWII history, which still has an impact on our world today,” he said.
Founded in 1994, Wright Museum, part of of the NH Heritage Museum Trail, features more than 14,000 items in its collection of life both on the home front and on the battlefield. That includes fully operational military vehicles.
As is the case at many museums, staff members tend to wear many hats, which Gamache said could mean helping with any aspect of the operation, including daily maintenance and event planning.
“We all do whatever it takes to advance the museum’s mission,” Gamache said.
“In addition to virtual exhibits, Gamache also is working on future exhibits, both in-house and outside traveling exhibits,” Culver said. (He has) a fine overall sense of American and European history.”
The Wright Museum of World War II, 77 Center St., Wolfeboro, welcomes school tours January through April, and then runs its regular season from May through November.
For information or to reach the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org or call 569-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.