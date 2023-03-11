Jyl Dittbenner
Jyl Dittbenner speaks with a reporter in front of her mural on the back wall of the Rex Theatre in Manchester earlier this year.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

W alk through downtown Manchester and it’s hard to miss artist Jyl Dittbenner’s handiwork.

It stretches across three sides of the Rex Theatre, adds a colorful pop to defunct pay-phone boxes and electrical-box covers, and fills the pages of a coloring book propped on display in the Bookery.

Cat Alley
Artist and muralist Jyl Dittbener poses at Cat Alley off Elm Street in downtown Manchester, where she painted a whimsical “stack of cats.”

Cat Alley
'Colors of Manchester'
Manchester artist Jyl Dittbenner holds a displayed copy of her coloring book “The Colors of Manchester” at The Bookery on Elm Street.
Jyl Dittbenner
Muralist Jyl Dittbenner pauses while doing a walkaround of Manchester to point out her art around the city, including a dinosaur on Nutfield Lane. It’s a T-Rex on the side of the Rex Theatre, and it was painted over some old graffiti.
Visitors
A pair painted by Manchester artist Jyl Dittbenner emerges from the brick wall on one side of the Rex Theatre.