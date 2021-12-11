Working toward a third college degree, Laconia’s Ashley Marsh has her sights on becoming a Master Resilience Trainer with the military or a social media manager for Division I and professional athletes.
But first, the reigning Miss New Hampshire — the first college graduate (twice over) in her family — is headed to Connecticut to compete for a national title and more scholarship dollars.
“It’s the No. 1 factor for why I continued to compete in the last few years,” she said.
Miss America Organization’s crowning annual event takes place at Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Conn., Monday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 16, when the final evening of the competition will be available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
Marsh is 26. In the past, that would have meant she aged out of eligibility, but since the Miss America competition didn’t take place last year, she was “grandfathered” into the 2021 competition.
It’s the 94th actual event, but this year’s competition also marks 100 years since the organization got its start with a bathing-beauty contest on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. In recent decades, the competition has become less centered on outward appearance and more focused on communication skills and social-impact initiatives.
Since starting to compete five years ago, Marsh has won over $51,000 in scholarships. She graduated from Plymouth State University in 2018, earned a master’s degree in athletic counseling from Springfield College in 2020, and is working toward a graduate certificate in athletic counseling at Southern New Hampshire University.
“I’m just so proud of her accomplishments,” her mother, Dawn Marsh, said. “I mean she’s the first person in our family to graduate college. Those scholarship dollars are really handy. Her confidence has grown through this program. I’m just excited and nervous all at the same time.”
Ashley Marsh entered the Miss New Hampshire program “on the later side of things. I could have started at 17 but I didn’t start until my lower 20s.”
Still, as a child, she always had a connection to the organization’s programs for children and teenagers.
“I was always involved somehow but never saw myself as a winner. I thought it was so cool but didn’t think I had it in me. I did a few of the teen competitions but the private interview (part of competition) scared the living daylights out of me. So I wanted nothing to do with that,” she said with a laugh.
She also was reluctant initially to do the swimsuit portion of the competition.
“I was very self-conscious and didn’t like my body. I didn’t see why me in a bathing suit had anything to do with the type of person that I was. But (later) I saw some of my close friends who were in the competition and how much scholarship dollars they were earning. I come from a single-parent home. It’s just me and my mom.
“It had been a couple of years and I was finally happy with myself, comfortable with my body and thought, ‘You know what? It’s money for school. I need it and I feel better about myself, so I will go and compete.”
Two years later, in 2018, the organization eliminated that section of competition.
And Marsh, who competed for Miss New Hampshire a total of four times, has gotten much more used to the pressures of on-stage interviews, having less than a minute to pitch or answer questions about her “Fit for Life” social-impact platform, and tap-dancing her way through the talent segment of competition.
“Piece of cake,” she joked about the pressures of competition. “Walk in the park.”