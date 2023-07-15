Barbie Movie

Margot Robbie as Barbie on the very pink set of “Barbie.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

By James Lileks

I don’t have any opinion on the Barbie movie, or what it means if you’re excited to see a Barbie movie. I expect it will be duly postmodern and knowing and work on several levels, but if I wanted to spend two hours saturated in pink I’d eat some raw chicken and hug a barrel of Pepto Bismol.