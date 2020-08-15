When Jason Kohm’s father, Jim, died of COVID-19 in the spring, he struggled to come to terms with the loss. A lifelong sports fan and longtime youth coach, the Litchfield man felt the pandemic robbed him of being able to mourn his dad with family and friends, leaving him searching for a way to honor his legacy.
Kohm is at peace with his dad’s passing now, knowing he’s in a better place.
Fenway Park, to be exact.
Kohm is among dozens of fans who made a $500 donation to the Red Sox Foundation to have plastic 20-inch by 30-inch Coroplast cutout images placed in seats at Fenway during home games.
A black-and-white image of Jim Kohm — taken during his football days growing up in Camden, N.J. — can now be seen in the Green Monster seats, one of many “pinch-sitters” filling in for actual fans at Red Sox home games. His cutout will be visible at games through today.
“He was a sports fanatic. He really instilled it in me from an early age,” said Kohm. “We spent a lot of days at Fenway, and those are very fond memories, so when I heard this was something we could do, I said it’s a no-brainer. The fact that the money’s going to the COVID-19 relief fund really sealed the deal for me.”
Red Sox fans this season can take part in the “Monster Home Run Challenge,” a Red Sox Foundation fundraiser that places cutouts of fans in the Green Monster seats for the chance to win prizes if their silhouette is hit by a Red Sox home run ball.
Prizes include the autographed ball, two Green Monster tickets for the 2021 season, a custom Red Sox home jersey with their name, and a video replay of the home run, according to information provided by the team.
The cutouts are rearranged on the Green Monster and moved prior to each homestand. Fans receive their cutouts at the end of the season.
Kohm said the program is giving him and his brothers a unique opportunity to honor their dad’s memory, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from spending any meaningful time together before he died May 2 at the age of 87.
“Towards the end he was dealing with dementia, so he was in a memory care unit,” said Kohm. “The last time I got to see him was in March. We tried Face-timing with him but he didn’t quite get that. That was a very difficult time, not having closure and getting to say goodbye when he passed.
“He actually went to the hospital for a broken hip, and then contracted COVID while he was there,” Kohm said. “We thought he was going to go to rehab for his hip, then they called on a Thursday and told me he had COVID. We had to find a hospice (facility) that would take him ... He went there on a Friday, and by Saturday he was gone. It was very difficult.”
Kohm’s father was born in Camden, N.J., but moved to Massachusetts in the 1960s when his work as a sales engineer for the Delavan Corp. brought him to New England.
“He gravitated from the Philadelphia teams to the Boston teams, so by the time I came around in 1970 I didn’t know anything other than Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins,” said Kohm.
“He still kind of followed the Philadelphia teams, but not to the extreme that he fell in love with the Red Sox. He was a real ‘wait ‘til next year’ guy — the old curmudgeon that knew they were going to win it some day.”
Kohm said some of his favorite memories of his dad are days they spent together at Fenway Park.
“When I was younger, from say 10 to 15 years old, we would go to the Patriots Day game every year,” said Kohm.
“Somehow he always finagled that 11 a.m. game, and it kinda became our tradition. We did that five or six years straight, me and two of my brothers and my dad would go to the game. One thing that sticks out to me is, I was a huge Carlton Fisk fan, and when he went to the White Sox I was devastated. One year I distinctly remember they came and played the Red Sox, and Fisk hit a home run. That was a memory that we talked a lot about.”
Kohm said he and his dad had the chance one year to take in a game atop the Green Monster together, not far from where his cutout image sits now.
“I’m not 100 percent sure, but it might have been one of the last games we went to,” said Kohm. “We got standing room up there, which he liked, and I remember Doug Mirabelli hit a home run right over our heads. He got a big kick out of that. He thought it was great.”
Kohm said his dad would be thrilled the Red Sox signed pitcher Zack Godley. His father worked with Godley’s mother for years, and his family has known the right hander since he was 12.
The Red Sox have stumbled a bit out of the gate in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
How does Kohm think his dad would feel about the local nine’s struggles?
“He’d be pretty disgusted with how they’ve been playing so far,” said Kohm.
“He was the guy that — until they actually won — he’d complain a lot. There was always something wrong with the team, no matter what. They don’t have enough pitching, they don’t have enough hitting, the bullpen stinks. The old New England curmudgeon that came up with reasons why they weren’t going to win every year, but then when they did was over the moon.”