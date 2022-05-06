MEREDITH CENTER -- About a dozen years ago, Wicwas Lake Grange No. 292 was on life support. But now it is the largest chapter in New Hampshire, and its success is something local and state Grange officials want to see elsewhere.
That aspiration was expressed several times on April 30 as the Wicwas Lake Grange hosted a well-attended open house at its Grange Hall in Meredith Center.
“You guys, by far, are the largest Grange in the state,” Arthur Merrill, the general deputy of the Hooksett-based New Hampshire State Grange, told attendees, adding that the Wicwas Grange, with some 100 members -- a third of whom attend the Grange’s monthly meeting -- has had that honor for the better part of the past decade.
In the Granite State, which has 38 Granges with a total membership of about 1,200, only one or two other than the Wicwas Grange attract more than 20 members to a monthly meeting, Merrill said. And the Wicwas Lake Grange, he continued, is also one of 17 Granges that owns its meeting hall, which allows it to rent the space to generate revenue for programs and community outreach.
Headquartered in Washington D.C., the National Grange of the Order of the Patrons of Husbandry was founded in 1867, with the first New Hampshire chapter, in Exeter, opening in 1873.
At its height in the Granite State in the 1950s, there were 288 granges, said Merrill, and, overall, 360 granges have been organized in New Hampshire.
Last October, after 145 years, the members of the Mount Hope Grange No. 77 in Landaff, voted to cease operations due to a lack of members, but since then no other granges have closed, said Merrill.
Nationally, the Grange promotes the needs and interests of agricultural and rural communities, and has worked to reduce the costs of getting products to market and in favor of free mail delivery.
In New Hampshire, the Grange has promoted rural electrification through the NH Electric Cooperative, as well as the founding of the New Hampshire State Police.
Originally founded in 1901 as the Winnipesaukee Grange that met in downtown Meredith, the Wicwas Lake Grange erected its current building in 1925, said Master Steve Durand. Later that same year, he noted, the Grange Hall was destroyed by fire.
“Someone warmed the fire for a meeting, left it and the rest is history,” Durand explained, but the hall was rebuilt in 1926.
Initially, and well into the 1970s, the Lake Wicwas Grange thrived, said Duran, but the hall grew dilapidated, and membership continued to drop.
By 2010, the situation was grim.
For a Grange meeting to be legal, at least seven members have to be present, said Merrill, and for as many as four consecutive years prior, the Lake Wicwas Grange was not in compliance. There was talk of selling the Grange hall, but when the story made the local newspapers, new members, Durand among them, stepped forward and have been there since.
Nonetheless, Merrill told the Wicwas Lake Grangers, “the interest isn’t there” similarly throughout New Hampshire.
“Like many other organizations, we are aging,” said Merrill, although Durand later pointed out that the Wicwas Grange, compared with other Granges, has a relatively large number of members who are under age 35.
Also a long-serving town moderator in Antrim, Merrill urged people to join their local Grange to learn a variety of practical, life and social skills and to join “for the sense of community if for nothing else.”
“Look into the Grange. It’s not for everybody, I’ll be the first to admit it,” said Merrill, but there is much value in it.
Durand said the Lake Wicwas Grange is doing well, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was proud that the chapter had made it through the Grange’s “rejuvenation” process for chapters that were on the decline, saying that what the Lake Wicwas Grange accomplished was “almost a resurrection, really.”
“I think the biggest thing is it’s all about the community,” said Durand. “We are part of the community and we turn it into family.”
Although it offers various activities and events to the public, “our biggest thing is game night,” he said, which is open to members only.
From October to April, any Grange member from any chapter can enjoy dinner and have a “no electronics” opportunity to play board and card games at the Lake Wicwas Grange, said Durand.
Game Night, he added, “Gets people away from the rush of today’s lifestyle.”
Moving forward, the Grange has to remember its past; operate effectively in the present; and keep looking to the future, said Durand.
“We’re the oldest fraternal organization in the nation and we can’t let that go away,” he said.