Lori Borgman

We are enjoying the aftermath of an all-grandkid weekend: fatigue, muscle cramps and a blue bucket filled with cicada shells by the back door. We will rebound shortly — Thanksgiving sounds about right.

The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak, especially when you are outnumbered 11 to two.

Lori Borgman is a syndicated columnist, author and speaker. Read more at loriborgman.com.