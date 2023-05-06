Cleaning the house once a week is part of my DNA from my mother's side. She cleaned once a week, her mother cleaned once a week, and I have always cleaned once a week.

We're talking thorough cleaning: toilets, tubs, showers, bathroom sinks, kitchen sink, countertops, appliance fronts, dusting, windexing (that's a verb for my people), vacuuming, sweeping, emptying trash cans, shaking throw rugs and wet-mopping floors.

Lori Borgman

Lori Borgman is a syndicated columnist, author and speaker. Read more at loriborgman.com.