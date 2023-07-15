Lori Borgman

That rich Nigerian prince fellow must have found someone to take all his money, because he hasn't emailed me in ages.

I've also noticed that my friends have become better at international travel. I no longer receive emails from "close friends" (whom I haven't heard from in years) allegedly stranded overseas, desperate because they were mugged, had their passport stolen and now urgently need help to buy a Google Play card for a grandkid's birthday.

Lori Borgman is a syndicated columnist, author and speaker. Read more at loriborgman.com.