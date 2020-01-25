RYE
Nostalgia for the 1950s and early ’60s continues to drive business in New Hampshire, and a Seacoast hotelier plans to capitalize on that by breathing new life into the Pebble Cove Motel in Rye.
Doug Palardy envisions turning the 5,000-square-foot, 10-room motel built in 1958 into an Instagram lover’s dream. It’s located just across the street from the Atlantic Ocean, will have a heated pool, will be pet friendly, and the rooms will have the amenities of a studio apartment.
Combine that with some sweet shag carpets and bold colors, and Palardy says the Rye Motor Inn & Swim Club is sure to get people’s attention.
The business already has 914 followers on Instagram, and it isn’t even open yet.
The interior and exterior designs are different from Palardy’s usual renovation work, which tends to be more traditional. He renovated the Ale House Inn in Portsmouth and Hotel Portsmouth — which have since been sold — as well as The Inn Downtown in Portsmouth and Great Island Inn in New Castle.
“This is the place that is going to be awash with colors. I mean yellow, turquoise, orange, the kind of things that I wouldn’t normally use. I’m a bit more subdued at my other places,” Palardy said.
“It’s kind of fun this time to actually do a project that’s 1950s and ’60s and just go kind of full bore with it,” Palardy said.
Palardy says retro-themed destinations are popular in the hotel industry now. He uses the examples of The Dive Motel in Nashville, Tenn., and The Thunderbird Inn in Savannah, Ga.
Palardy is spending $2.5 million on the purchase and renovations. He plans to close on the sale of the property May 1 and reopen it at the beginning of July after the first round of renovations.
The Rye Motor Inn & Swim Club will be open year-round.
Palardy may be onto something here in the Granite State. 1950s-themed diners continue to pull in tourists and locals.
Diane Downing is vice president of The Common Man family of restaurants. They own the Airport Diner in Manchester, The 104 Diner in New Hampton and Tilt’n Diner in Tilton.
Downing explained why people still love the environment inside 1950s diners.
“It was a simpler time. No fuss, no muss, true, real, good food,” Downing said. “People who sit at a counter in a diner, it’s almost like they are looking to be part of the family there. They chit-chat and talk with our staff. It’s like going and sitting at someone’s kitchen table.”
During the summer months, they host classic car cruise nights at the Tilt’n Diner and The 104 Diner. Downing said that also helps to attract families to their establishments.
Authenticity goes a long way when it comes to attracting a crowd at a retro-themed business, Downing said.
“We want to be genuine when it’s possible. Tilt’n Diner is a real diner. The 104 Diner is a real diner. With that comes the traditional look, the traditional feel, which we try to keep,” Downing said.
The 104 Diner has its original jukebox and a gumball machine.
Nostalgia has seen a resurgence in popularity within many industries. The 1960s-themed TWA Hotel at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is a lure for travelers, and even Pizza Hut has returned to the “Red Roof” logo that it used from 1967 to 1999.
“In recent years, thanks in part to positive feedback from consumers, nostalgia has seen a resurgence in popularity with dozens of storied names in the hospitality, travel and food and beverage industries, among others. Marketers have been bringing back logos, slogans and campaigns and even long-lost products from their pasts in an effort to connect (and reconnect) with a broad range of audiences,” wrote Ethan Jakob Craft for Ad Age in July.
It’s not just those who grew up in the 1950s and early 1960s who are fueling the nostalgia market.
Millennials are helping to drive the nostalgia craze because people who are younger want to know a brand has a compelling backstory, Craft wrote.
Donald Koleman, president of Competition Motors on Longmeadow Road in Portsmouth, said on Monday that his business has seen an increase in younger customers who are bringing in cars from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
“There is a whole segment of what we call the ‘young timers’ who are people that are probably in their 30s, 40s, and even into their 50s, who are buying cars that are post-war cars,” Koleman said. “They’re spending just a tremendous amount of money on them.”
Koleman said the owners of these vehicles are restoring them or making them into hot rods, and he does not see this trend going away anytime soon. He said the market for post-war vehicles “is getting stronger and stronger.”