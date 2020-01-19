LINDSAY FEENEY, marketing manager for Madeleine’s Daughter, held up a short lace jacket meant to be worn over a bridal gown. “It’s two different looks,” she explained. “You can be demure in church, then take it off and be sexy on the dance floor.”
The convertible gown is one of several new trends Feeney sees at Madeleine’s Daughter, a shop serving Seacoast brides for almost half a century.
Celebrities routinely have two dresses, one for the ceremony and one for the reception, and New England brides favor that trend, but in a thrifty way, according to Feeney. While some commission two gowns, they’re more likely to go for a “convertible” option, switching out the jacket for the reception or wearing an overskirt for a fuller look in the service, then taking it off for a sleeker partying style.
Today’s bride continues the trend of being older than in the past, having her own money, being established in a career and wanting what she wants. And what she wants now is the experience, according to Feeney. It’s not enough just to take a dress off the rack, or even have her perfect gown commissioned. “They are wanting to make a memory,” Feeney said. “They want a fun feminine environment.”
But they’re also very busy and looking for a stressless process, Feeney added. “They want the appointment to be easy, they want the selection process to be easy. There are so many other things going on in their lives.”
Madeleine’s Daughter provides that with a closed concept format, according to Feeney. “We don’t have dresses on display,” she said. “We have the bride come in by appointment and meet one-on-one with a stylist. The stylist goes in the ‘bridal closet’ and pulls dresses according to what the bride wants.” The potential dresses are hand-selected by the stylist, streamlining the process. It’s still up to the bride, though. Sometimes she finds what she originally wanted, and “sometimes what she never imagined,” according to Feeney.
Madeleine’s Daughter carries 350 to 400 basic gowns, in price points ranging from $1,500 to $5,000. “We have one of each in stock in one color, one size,” she said. The bride and stylist then customize the dress, maybe building up the bustline, maybe lengthening the sleeves. “It is designed for her,” Feeney said.
Even if she’s not all that elegant in her regular life, today’s bride usually wants some variation of a train, Feeney noted. This can be detachable so she can move around at the reception.
The trend is toward slimmer silhouettes rather than cascades of ruffles and lace, and stretch linings make those dresses more comfortable than they look, according to Feeney. Another “in” shape is the A-line, which is fitted to the waistline and then gently cascades to the floor, skimming over a plus-sized figure. Crepe is back in as a fabric, she noted, adding, “It lays so beautifully and looks timeless.”
Three main trends
She and owner Elizabeth Diron attended the New York Bridal Market this past October, and Feeney noted three main trends.
LACE: “First, there are new takes on lace,” she said. “It’s always been a classic, but designers are making it evolve. There’s eyelet lace, crochet, embossment.
BOWS: Bows are best-sellers, often at the back of the waist, and usually oversized, Feeney said. Often the two ends of the bow “flow” down, creating a train-like effect.
SHOULDERS: And shoulders are having a moment. There’s the “cold shoulder,” a cutout between the neck and the sleeve; the lace topper; some capes; and several off-the-shoulder models. Today’s bride is photographed from every angle, and shoulders count, Feeney said.
Madeleine’s Daughter clients pay close attention to detail, Feeney said, and she expects to see plenty of that in 2020. They’re interested in the color of the beading in the bodice, or the shade of white or ivory in the dress itself.
Feeney brought out samples of the shop’s low to high price points. A simple dress by Paloma Blanca is sophisticated and sleeveless, with clean lines, retailing at about $1,500. It has a detachable bow in the back, and can be customized to the bride’s taste.
A new designer, “Enaura,” provides dresses at the $4,500 level. There’s a fuller skirt and hand-beading on the bodice and sleeves, Feeney pointed out. The dress is hand-beaded in India.
Regardless of her day-to-day style, the 2020 bride is looking for that perfect balance of feeling comfortable and “Oh, so special,” Feeney said.