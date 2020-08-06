Even when I purposefully go looking for this Victorian-era suspended foot bridge, I’m still surprised when I catch my first glimpse of the historic gem over the Souhegan River.
It’s partly because the landmark doesn’t loom up over Milford in an obvious way, like the steeple of a church standing sentry over a town square. Instead, the iron and cable bridge with wooden planks feels tucked into the landscape, a part of the industrious fabric of the town.
On a recent Sunday morning visit, it’s quiet at the so-called Swing Bridge, which was built in 1889 by the Connecticut-based Berlin Iron Bridge Company and holds the echoes of workers walking to and from burgeoning mills.
Today, it’s still used as a pedestrian bridge, connecting the east side of Milford to the downtown by Pine Street, and drawing people like me who are curious about the 19th-century landmark.
The first thing I notice is the green tint to the structure, its entrance plaques and ornate finials. It frames the wooden walkway stretching some 200 feet across the water and plays with the darker greens of summer tree leaves.
Take a stroll onto the bridge, and the views to the left and right are lovely. The sun wasn’t high overhead, so the clear reflection of nearby buildings and woods in the water took my eye to a landscape that seemingly blended rightside up with rightside down. It’s a nice perspective, and I plan on return visits to see views sculpted by fall colors or blankets of snow.
It’s accessible from Pine Street off Bridge Street on one side and Souhegan Street on the other. Just a note: It may be easier to use the Pine street side. I plugged “Milford swing bridge” into my phone and my app chose the Souhegan route, which proved momentarily awkward. It’s harder to distinguish the paved stretch leading to the bridge from neighboring driveways to adjacent homes.