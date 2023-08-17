Rich Fifield
Rich Fifield gives a demonstration of his model railroad setup at his home in Epsom on Monday. He’ll be at Sunday’s model railroad show at Everett Arena in Concord both as a member of the Concord Model Railroad Club, and as a fan.

Richard Fifield’s Epsom basement is a bustling depot.

“Jug City Railway,” the miniature railroad he began building in 1981, now boasts a Walmart loading dock, an oil refinery, a wood pulp plant and paper mill, and roughly 200 feet of miniature railroad track connected to a commuter train station.

Rich Fifield poses with his model railroad at his home in Epsom on Monday.
A controller signals a departing train in Rich Fifield’s model railroad.
People wait at a station in a miniature still life scene in Rich Fifield's model railroad.
Rich Fifield poses with his model railroad at his home in Epsom on Aug. 14, 2023.
Rich Fifield's model railroad includes a wood processing plant based in northern New Hampshire.
Rich Fifield points out a detail on his model police cruiser part of his model railroad at his home in Epsom on Aug. 14, 2023.