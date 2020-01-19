RENEE FORTIN led the way to one of the 400 wedding gowns hanging in her Bedford showroom. “This is just beautiful,” she said, noting the dove-gray dress, intricately beaded, with tiny covered buttons running down the back. “Isn’t it great? I hope to put it on someone soon.”
Fortin has seen it all — the homespun weddings of the ’70s, the big hair and big shoulders of the ’80s. As co-owner of Modern Bride and Formal in Bedford, she’s poised to help yet another generation of young women find the perfect gown for their “forever day.”
Modern Bride predates Fortin, her current crop of brides and even their mothers, opening in Manchester back in the late 1940s. Fortin and a partner bought the business 34 years ago, from founder Kay Vanasse, and moved the operation to Bedford in 2007.
New materials
Brides in 2020 continue the trend of being slightly older, established in careers, and knowing what they want. What many want, Fortin said, is comfort. “The manufacturers are coming up with new materials,” Fortin said, relaxing at her desk in the middle of Modern’s lush salon. “Some are stretch materials, and crepe is coming back in.” The new materials make it possible for brides to wear fitted or even “mermaid” gowns and still be able to move, in the ceremony or on the dance floor.
Though the materials move with the woman, the new stretch fabrics still give off an elegant and sophisticated look, she added.
Necklines and silhouettes
There are as many necklines available as there are brides to wear them, according to Fortin — sweetheart-style, off the shoulders, low or high. Full-skirted “ball gown” styles are still in, ranging from “plain and simple” to “sequins head to toe.” And lace is popular as a trim, with manufacturers coming up with new designs and even new varieties of lace.
Most of Fortin’s clients opt for a simpler silhouette, with many choosing A-line styles. Though ornamentation is available, they don’t like a lot of heavy detail, she said, adding, “But they still want to feel like a bride.”
Color and lace
Color is having a moment, with brides not only choosing between snow-white and ivory, but she also stocks, and sells, ice blue, champagne, dove gray and something called “soft blush.” They’re also deeply interested in detail. “Everyone wants a different look -low back, strapless, the sheer illusion necklines,” she observed.
She pulled out another gown. “This is more of a ‘boho’ look, all lace,” she said. “It’s good for summer weddings or destination weddings to warm places.” It’s also nice for “barn” weddings, another trend observed by Fortin.
Changing with the times
The trend of older brides with careers and their own money continues, according to Fortin, “though I still get a few young ones.” The median age for today’s couples is 28 for the bride and almost 30 for the groom, she said, quoting industry research. But she’s helped women ranging in age from 18 to 70, she added.
Fortin’s gowns range in price from $500 to $3,000. For designers she relies on Maggie Sotero, Casablanca, Kenneth Winston and Pronovias. “I’m thrilled with the lines we carry, their quality, their styling,” she said. The dove-gray gown with the beading is a Kenneth Winston and retails at $2,300.
Over 34 years Fortin has also seen trends in the bridal shop industry. Like everything else it has been affected by the Internet, she said. “At one time in the ’80s and ’90s there were five bridal shops in the greater Manchester area,” she said. “Now we’re the only one.”
But Fortin warned that for techno-brides, quality will suffer. “The quality isn’t there,” she said, adding that “her” brides get to touch the fabrics and look at the lace before committing themselves. She and her staff have performed a couple of rescue missions, when a bride-to-be brings their Internet dress in for repairs.
Demographically there are also fewer brides, with the walk down the aisle not necessarily a requirement for a successful life.
But the ones that remain know what they want, and Fortin and her staff are prepared to give it to them. “We want them to feel good about themselves,” she said.
Tweaking the trend
She goes to bridal markets several times a year to keep pace with the industry. While her clients accept most of the trends, there’s one that Southern New Hampshire brides eschew: the plunge. Maybe they’re modest, maybe it’s too darn cold. “The gowns from the shows are much more revealing,” she said as she lifted the skirt of a beaded Maggie Sotero beauty. One of the newer designs is sheer from the waist down, she said. But Fortin had a word of hope for women who like other aspects of the dress: “I can order it lined.”
The Sotero dress has a plunging neckline, plunging back and almost no sides, but that doesn’t faze Fortin. “If they ask, I can add ‘modesty panels,’” she said.