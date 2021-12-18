Nearly 1,300 stuffed animals took flight in Plymouth State University’s fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 10. The stuffed animals will be given to patients at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Plymouth State University hockey team’s Peter Laviolette and coach Craig Russell greet 10-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford, a CHaD ambassador who spent 121 days in CHaD’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely, was guest of honor during a recent Teddy Bear Toss event.
Nearly 1,300 stuffed animals took flight in Plymouth State University’s fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 10. The stuffed animals will be given to patients at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
PROVIDED BY PLYMOUTH STATE UNIVERSITY
Plymouth State University hockey team’s Peter Laviolette and coach Craig Russell greet 10-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford, a CHaD ambassador who spent 121 days in CHaD’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely, was guest of honor during a recent Teddy Bear Toss event.
PLYMOUTH — More than the puck was flying when Plymouth State University’s men’s hockey team scored a goal inside the Hanway Ice Rink.
The crowd rose and cheered — and then chucked nearly 1,298 stuffed animals of all shapes, sizes and colors onto the ice.
PSU’s Teddy Bear Toss is the largest event of its kind to collect stuffed animals for pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD.)
The previous four events have resulted in the donation of more than 6,500 stuffed animals.
“This was our most successful Teddy Bear Toss to date,” said Brad Allen, director of PSU Business Faculty and faculty advisor for the Marketing Association of Plymouth State (MAPS).
MAPS members, along with the men’s and women’s hockey teams, collected the stuffed animals from the ice. Though most were teddy bears, there were several others species represented, including sloth, elephant, moose and unicorn.
Fans were invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice when PSU scored its first goal. That moment came midway through the first period on a blistering wrist shot from freshman Ethan Stuckless prompting the crowd of 655 to shower the ice with stuffed animals.
Though the game went in Wesleyan’s favor after after two third-period goals for a 3-2 win, spirits remained high as MAPS members joined the men’s and women’s hockey teams to collect the toys from the ice.
Teddy bears and other merchandise sold at the event raised nearly $800 as well.
Ten-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford handled the ceremonial puck drop. Perry also sat on the PSU bench during warmups, visited the team’s locker room and received a signed varsity jersey.