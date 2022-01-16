A REALTOR FOR more than a dozen years, Jon Kenyon opened Professional Roofing Company in Dover in 2021, an endeavor he felt his entire career had prepared him for.
“After working as a building contractor for 20 years, I began real estate at Keller Williams,” he said. “This is important because they’re really a training company and where I got my experience on how to run a successful business by following models and focusing on relationships.”
A Dover native, Kenyon said his goal with Pro Roofing is to leverage his professional experience(s) to produce “a highly professional customer experience,” something he said does not always take place in the trades.
“It’s widely known that contractors can be less than professional, and I say this without judgment on contractors because I was one,” he noted. “We’re often good at a trade and not running a business, so my choice of a name for my newest business was very intentional.”
Kenyon said his career in the contracting field started as a laborer when he was 16.
“I was lucky enough to cross paths with a great builder and even better guy,” he said. “We built houses by hand, just the two of us, one house at a time. We did that for years. That’s how I really learned the trade.”
He said he officially went into business for himself in 1998.
“I took any job I could get,” he added. “By the end of my career (before real estate), I was restoring antique homes.”
‘Nothing small about starting a small business’
Kenyon described 2021 as “a great year,” as Pro Roofing installed 50 roofs.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, so I just put my head down and worked my butt off,” he said. “According to my salesman at my supplier, he said I ‘crushed’ my first year, so I’m happy with the results.”
If he were to advise others interested in starting a side business — or any kind of venture — Kenyon said the key is to have a plan.
“Someone has a great idea, great intentions and great enthusiasm, but no plan,” he said. “That business will eventually fail.”
This need for a plan exists regardless of the size of the proposed business.
“Every day is a challenge really,” he said. “I like to say that there’s nothing small about starting a small business.”
The most challenging aspect for him was “putting all the building blocks together” while in the field managing jobs at the same time.
“In short, I was doing the job of two people,” said Kenyon, who has already expanded his business concept to include Roof A Vet, which is in the final stages of approval as a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“If I can get enough donations to pay the crew, I’ll look for veterans who are struggling financially and give them a new roof for free,” he said. “They’ve earned it. Professional Roofing Company will also donate $100 from every job we do toward the nonprofit.”
For Kenyon, who said he has “never been impressed” with the treatment of veterans, his concern is quite personal.
“Now that both of my sons are U.S. Marines, my perspective is even sharper,” he said.
As for the future, Kenyon said he will continue to follow his business plan, which emphasizes “professionalism and stellar communication.”
“We show up on time and use high-quality materials,” he said. “Most importantly, we offer honest and experienced advice.”
To learn more, visit professionalroofingco.com.