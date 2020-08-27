New public gun range and store in Dover pulling in customers

Sean Manning has been working on trying to open White Birch Armory since the beginning of 2019. The 16-lane indoor shooting range and gun store opened Aug. 1 in Dover just in time for pent-up demand from people seeking recreation and training.
The Purple Heart recipient spent eight years serving in the Marine Corps. He was deployed to Iraq as a reconnaissance marine and scout sniper multiple times during his years of service. He founded the original store in Rochester in 2014.
“The most exciting part of this entire process has nothing to do with the facility. It’s the team we have built,” said Manning, a master firearms instructor and precision scoped rifle competitor.
Manning said in addition to a sales and training team, White Birch employees work in distribution and handle federal contracts and law enforcement contracts. He's happy with how his team of less than 20 people came together to create the business. The business is located at 80 Industrial Park Drive.
“We’re very pleased,” Manning said.
Manning said he was fortunate that his retail firearms business was deemed essential and that construction on the new range was not halted during the COVID-19 crisis.
Since the global pandemic hit the United States, guns have been a hot commodity.
“Back in March, the online orders were 25 times what they normally would be,” Manning said.
White Birch Armory’s experience with a recent spike in gun sales mirrors that of many other shop owners across the country. Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a research firm that specializes in the firearms and ammunition markets, estimated that in July, U.S. firearm unit sales were at 2 million.
That is a year-over-year increase of 134.6 percent, according to a press release issued at the beginning of August.
Single handgun sales were at 1.2 million, a 152 percent increase. Long-gun sales were at 600,000, up by 108.2 percent.
The firm used raw data taken from the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System, adjusted for checks unlikely to be related to end-user firearm sales.
SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer said the firearm market continues at a far accelerated pace.
“Our estimates suggest that the market for the first seven months of 2020 now has nearly matched that of the entire year of 2019,” Brauer said.
White Birch Armory’s new building cost $5 million, Manning said. It was financed through Primary Bank, Bay Colony Development Corp., which provided the Small Business Administration loan, and the Regional Economic Development Center.
Stalls at White Birch are wide for comfort, and the tabletops are adjustable so people can practice with rifles or pulling pistols from their holsters.
Nick Robichaud, of Seabrook, was checking in to use a lane on Aug. 10. He said he had been to the facility the Friday before and enjoyed the experience.
“It’s just mind blowing. They have everything here,” Robichaud said.
Assistant Retail Manager Kenny LeBlanc said the store stocks about 200 firearms and carries 50 brands. It also carries ammunition and gear.
LeBlanc said recent health and world events have helped to push gun sales, but he also notices that more people are seeking out training.
“Everyone has been a lot more motivated to get training,” LeBlanc said.
Dylan Kenneson, chief instructor at White Birch Armory, has over 12 years of experience professionally training members of the military, law enforcement and citizens.
“We have more first-time gun buyers than I have ever seen,” Kenneson said.
For people who are considering purchasing a gun, the facility has a simulator.
“It gives people who have never shot a gun a feel for it,” Marketing Manager Brenna McCoubrey.
McCoubrey said the simulator is often used by law enforcement so officers can train for situations which could turn deadly but has many options and can be a fun way to practice for a Zombie apocalypse.
Up to four guests can use the simulator for $60 an hour. It is $10 for each additional guest and can be used by up to eight people.
White Birch also offers ax-throwing for $25 per person per hour.
Cody Spencer, of Dover, was ax-throwing with a group of men on a recent day. He was deployed in the Army and never got to celebrate with his male family and friends prior to getting married, he said. So he chose White Birch for a party.
“It’s cool. It’s new,” said Spencer, whose group also used the gun range.
Even though the range is open to the public, there are memberships available for $419 a year. Approximately 300 people have signed up so far, Manning said.
Members have their range fee of $15 per hour waived, and they get other discounts, according to the website.