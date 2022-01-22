New Hampshire Audubon’s Twitchers are reuniting for the 2022 Semi-Superbowl of Birding on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The bird-spotting competition involves looking for as many bird species as possible in 12 hours. It’s run by Massachusetts Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center, and teams can compete in Essex County, Mass., and/or Rockingham County in New Hampshire in various categories.
Becky Suomala and Pam Hunt are co-captains on the Twitchers team, which is competing for the Townie Award — an award given to the highest point-getters in a specific town.
Teams have until the day before the competition to register which locale they’ve chosen to scout out.
The Twitchers started in 2009 in Rye, but they’ve also been looking at Hampton, where they have spotted some rare species, which carry high point value.
“They can really boost your score,” said Suomala of calling in sightings of “five-pointers.”
This year is something a reunion, with six teammates. Social-distancing measures last year meant the Twitchers were split up into smaller pods.
Their finds included a semipalmated plover and a black-throated blue warbler, both of which are common in warmer months but extremely rare in winter.
“We had a dickcissel one year, which is an uncommon bird at any time of year,” Suomala said.
The Twitchers raise money to support NH Audubon and the New Hampshire Bird Records and NHeBird programs.
“We are especially grateful for pledges when we’re out at 5 a.m. in the dark and cold listening for owls,” Suomala said.