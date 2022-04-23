After beating out three other New Hampshire teams in local and regional “Top Chef”-type of competitions earlier this spring, seven area youths are headed to a national stage to network, put their skills to the test, and vie for scholarships.
Two students from Pinkerton Academy in Derry and five from White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield will spend the first weekend in May at the national ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C.
It’s an academic culinary program offered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to give students real-world skills and experience working in the restaurant industry.
Pinkerton’s team has been creating and designing a three-course meal with an interesting caveat – they have just two portable butane burners, no electricity or running water and just one hour to actually prepare it.
During the restaurant management competition, students design and pitch a concept for an eatery. They’ve created a written proposal that includes menu, cost, and operations, even how the interior would look.
“So from soup to nuts, they are creating basically a new restaurant,” says Anne Pariseau, executive director of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association Education Foundation and New Hampshire ProStart state coordinator.
Certified judges from the American Culinary Federation evaluate students’ work and help them prepare for the national competition, guiding them in troubleshooting issues and challenges along the way.
The pressure is on at the invitational, where the management competition includes questions from judges, while the cooking competition has a different kind of intensity.
“The culinary side is hooting and hollering. Everyone’s cheering. They have 60 minutes to finish cooking. So that last minute is a super intense moment,” Pariseau says. When it’s done, “all their hands go up, and then they hug. It’s just this very emotional moment. They’re not even my kids, and I get a little teary-eyed.”
Senior Veronica Roy was in charge of creating the dessert course for the culinary team.
“We wanted to pick something light to end with, so we were inspired by a poached pear,” Roy says.
The team went with the Bosc pear.
“Since the pear is a little tangy, we decided to make a chocolate mascarpone with cream. To add some crunch, we did a honeycomb toffee, and added some (edible) gold leaf … and a vanilla orange sauce to add color, as well as a little more sweetness to the dish.”
The poached pear is cooked in red wine, orange zest, cinnamon and clove for about 30 minutes until it’s tender. It’s a complicated process made trickier by using only a butane burner.
“They can’t use any battery-powered equipment. They can’t use any ovens. It’s kind of like if you are trying to set up a five-star restaurant in the middle of the woods on a camping trip,” says Keith Desjardin, New Hampshire ProStart educator of the year and a culinary arts and baking teacher at Pinkerton.
Desjardin says the team hit a snag when, just two weeks before the state competition, his wife went into pre-term labor. While he was out, the students took initiative.
“They felt the crunch, but they stepped up to the challenge,” he says of the team. “‘I’ve never had such a cohesive and well-communicated group of students working together. It’s a really special group this year.
Roy plans to major in business management, then launch her own food truck and later her own restaurant.
Cooking up a strategy
For their team effort in restaurant management, White Mountains juniors Hannah Smith and Jaylin Bennett conceptualized a virtual restaurant they call Uprooted Eats, creating a written proposal that includes menu, cost, operations and even how the interior would look. The upscale restaurant, based in the Northeast, focuses on locally sourced, organic, fresh food. The eatery gives local artists a chance to display their work in the restaurant.
“We did some research that showed millennials are more likely to eat unprocessed foods, and (make) healthier food choices. That’s why we chose (the name) Uprooted Eats,” Smith says.
They make two dishes: the Palette of Pickles, an assortment of pickled and marinated vegetables creatively placed on a painter’s palette, and a bacon-wrapped trout.
“The opportunity to go out of state and compete against other places, other states, is definitely a great part of the project,” Bennett says.
Good communication skills were key in preparing for competitions and “service recovery”— those glitches and problems that inevitably crop up.
“What are you supposed to do when someone makes a mistake? How (can we) work together to be able to make sure that everything runs smoothly,” Smith says.
“And that guests have the best experience that we can possibly give,” Smith says, finishing her teammate’s sentence. Besides being collaborators, the two are also cousins.
Both realized creating an actual restaurant, at least on paper, was more work than they thought it would be.
“I learned a lot. You think about the menu, but you don’t really realize what goes into everything. And the marketing was really what got me, and being able to understand how much things cost and how much you’re gonna get in revenue,” Smith says.
For more information about the ProStart program, go nhlra.com/prostart.