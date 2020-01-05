The beginning of the new year means new training requirements are now in effect for those who work with people who have Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The requirements were included in the state budget signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu in September.
The legislation, which was applauded by the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, set minimum training requirements for staff working in facilities or programs serving people who have Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
A part of the direct-care workforce, including staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, must complete the training requirements, which according to the Alzheimer’s Association, “incorporate principles of person-centered dementia care and emphasize a thorough knowledge of the person and their needs and abilities.”
“Granite Staters will now be able to feel confident that the professionals caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia receive proper training,” said Heather Carroll, public policy manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in New Hampshire. “These requirements bring New Hampshire up to speed with nearly every other state in the nation, and I applaud the courageous and determined families who have been advocating for these commonsense measures for years.”
The legislation was the result of multiple statewide commissions focused on evaluating and improving the direct care workforce and recommending minimum standards for care.
More than 25,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the state, according to the association.
“This new law ensures professionals are adequately and appropriately trained to meet the needs of the rapidly aging population in the Granite State, particularly those with Alzheimer’s and related dementia,” the group said.
For more about the association, visit www.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.