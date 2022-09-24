Ernest Thompson has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a Writers Guild Award and a Broadway Drama Guild Award for Best Play.

His most enduring work, “On Golden Pond,” has been translated into 30 languages and continues to captivate audiences in more than 40 countries around the world.

'Book of Maps'

“The Book of Maps,” based on author’s own cross-country trip with his son about 20 years ago, is a tale of adventure and redemption.