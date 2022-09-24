Ernest Thompson has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a Writers Guild Award and a Broadway Drama Guild Award for Best Play.
His most enduring work, “On Golden Pond,” has been translated into 30 languages and continues to captivate audiences in more than 40 countries around the world.
Now the internationally acclaimed screenwriter, playwright, director and actor is set to release his debut novel, “The Book of Maps,” on Oct. 25.
Thompson talked recently at his Lakes Region home about his new book, the inspiration behind it, and his life as a writer.
Inspired by a cross-country road trip Thompson took with his son, August, in the summer of 2002, “The Book of Maps” takes readers on a two-week journey from California to New Hampshire with Brendan Tibbet and his 10-year-old son, Brenlyn.
The father-and-son duo experience several hairy events, while each battling his own internal struggles. Frustrated by his subpar filmmaking career and his misgivings as a father, Brendan fears telling his son that the end of their journey marks an unfortunate change, while precocious Brenlyn must learn to process his parents’ pending divorce.
In describing the writing process behind the book, Thompson said the storyline came effortlessly, since it was inspired by real-life events.
“I didn’t need to write an outline for ‘The Book of Maps’ because I had a photo journal,” he said. “A lot of the stops that the characters made were stops that we made.
“It was a pleasure to not have to bog myself down with details of wondering what was going to happen next,” he adds. “The story told itself.”
Some of the events that unfolded in the book really did happen on his trip with his son, like picnicking on the Merced River in Yosemite and nearly being swept downstream.
But their real-life adventure was not quite as dramatic as the events that take place in the book, Thompson said. For example, “We did have a bear visit our campsite, but I wasn’t quite as stupid as Brendan and didn’t try to stand up to the bear,” he said.
Additionally, some details that seem out-of-date with the times intentionally were left in the book to preserve true-to-life experiences, such as when Brendan and Brenlyn were listening to “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” on tape, Thompson said.
The Lexus SUV Thompson drove on that trip did have a cassette player, and they did listen to books on tape.
Asked what inspired him to write a novel, Thompson replied that writing prose has always been his default when he is between gigs, “and I was between gigs during the pandemic. That’s really when I wrote the brunt of ‘The Book of Maps.’”
Thompson said he also enjoys the freedom that comes with writing prose, as compared to the “very structured” process of writing a screenplay, which typical runs between 90 to 110 pages. “That’s constricting in a way,” he said.
“The only real requirement to writing prose … is to get the reader to keep turning pages,” Thompson said. “You can get into the inner thoughts of a character. You can go off on side trips that have nothing to do with the true plot line, and you can really develop the characters. That is such a luxury.”
A novelist also has “complete control,” Thompson said, unlike the screenwriting process where competing visions between writer and director sometimes can convolute a project. “It is frustrating being in that position,” he said.
“That’s why I became a director, so I could have more control,” Thompson added. “When you’re the director, at least you can say, ‘Let’s talk about what the script really means here.’”
Thompson will be doing readings and signings after the book comes out next month, including:
• Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
• Toadstool Bookstore in Keene, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
• Bookery Café in Manchester, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.