Jennifer Fonseca hoped to get an in-ground pool installed this summer to beat the searing heat and the coronavirus pandemic blues, but like many, her family will have to wait until next year.
“A pool would come in handy,” said the Epsom mother of eight boys.
High demand for pools has overwhelmed manufacturers, installers and supply companies trying to deal with the wave of business in recent months.
At Paquette Pools & Spas in Hooksett, “It’s really crazy this year,” said co-owner Bud Paquette.
The schedule for pool installations is filled up for this year, but the calls keep coming.
In a normal season, Paquette said the business receives a handful of calls each week from people looking to have a new pool installed. Now they’re receiving three to four calls a day.
“We can’t even get back to them. We’re just in a rush trying to get all these jobs that we have already done,” he said.
It’s not just new pools.
More customers with pools are looking for supplies, heaters, liner replacements and other equipment, all of which are getting harder to find amid the demand and supply chain problems.
While people stuck at home during the pandemic have helped drive demand, the closure of many public swimming pools and sweltering summer weather have been factors, too.
This summer has been a scorcher, with Concord recording 16 days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above. The state’s capital usually averages 12 days a year of at least 90.
As of Wednesday, only two days this month had temperatures below normal.
“It’s definitely been warmer than we would typically see around here,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The heat is expected to continue into August, with above-average temperatures forecast by the Climate Prediction Center.
“It’s been a great summer because people are definitely wanting to stay home and they want to have home products and create the backyard paradise,” said Debbie Emmons, co-owner of Country Pools, Spas & Billiards in Littleton.
“Anybody that seriously wants a pool needs to order it now so they’ll have it for next year. We’ve been in business since 1981, and we’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s crazy,” she said.
Emmons said an above-ground pool ordered for a customer in May won’t arrive for installation until September. Emmons is finding that some chemicals are also back-ordered.
Family Pools North in Kingston has managed to get pools from one manufacturer in four to six weeks, while another company has a 12-week lag time.
Customers who want them installed will wait even longer, according to Jonathan Toscano, assistant manager.
Toscano said ordering parts also has been challenging. Some products that would normally arrive within a few business days are taking three weeks.
“I can’t get my hands on vacuum hoses and filter connection hoses for above-ground pools,” he said.
Bedford resident Sarah Hoang is one of the homeowners lucky enough to get a new pool installed this summer.
The Hoang family thought about getting an in-ground pool for years, but when a stay-at-home order was issued in March, they decided it was time.
“I think the pandemic was definitely a catalyst for us pulling the trigger,” she said.
The Hoangs, who have three children — 11, 14 and 16 — contacted Paquette Pool & Spas in early spring and were able to get their pool installed by July 4.
“We’re calling it our pandemic pool. We feel very fortunate to have this pool and we’ve been enjoying it from the moment they put it in and we’ve been able to swim in it,” Hoang said.
The Fonseca family of Epsom wasn’t so lucky.
With schools closed since March and normal life turned upside down, Jennifer Fonseca said, “It seems like the longest summer in the history of summers.”
But in the midst of a year with a deadly pandemic, protests and other problems, she knows that spending another summer without a pool is really small potatoes.
“If that’s the biggest complaint in my life, I’m doing pretty good,” she said.