Y ou can ring in 2020 like a guest at the real-life Downton Abbey this New Year’s Eve with a gin created by the owners of Highclere Castle.
Connecticut businessman Adam von Gootkin is the co-founder of Highclere Castle Spirits Co., which uses botanicals grown on the estate of the eighth Earl and Countess of Carnarvon. Von Gootkin said the super-premium London dry gin’s recipe was developed by Lord and Lady Carnarvon and is produced in England’s oldest gin distillery.
Highclere Castle Gin, which retails for $44.99 for a 750 mL bottle, hit New Hampshire Liquor Stores this summer and will be launched nationally by next spring.
“Highclere Castle is known around the world to millions of fans as Downton Abbey, but Highclere as a place has had, and still does today, royalty, statesmen, celebrities, authors, musicians, artists and typically before you go in for dinner, you start with a gin cocktail, and that’s been going on since the 1800s,” von Gootkin said.
Von Gootkin says Highclere Castle Spirits wanted to celebrate that history as they collaborated on ways to create and use the new gin.
“We found archived notes from the butler in the 1920s and 1930s with his instructions on how to make gin and tonic cocktails. So those are the cocktails we promote the most,” von Gootkin said.
A gin and tonic “the Highclere Way” uses 50 mL (1.7 ounces) of Highclere Castle Gin, artisanal tonic water and fresh squeezed orange, and is garnished with orange peel and rosemary sprig.
Von Gootkin says “The White Lady” has become a favorite of Lady Carnarvon, who was known as fashion designer Fiona J. M. Aitken before she married George Herbert, the eighth Earl of Carnarvon.
“The White Lady” has 50 ml of gin, 25 ml of triple sec, 25 ml of lemon juice and an egg white.
“It’s a very pretty cocktail and it is super elegant,” von Gootkin said.
Another way they serve gin at at Highclere Castle is in a classic martini with 50 ml gin, 10 ml dry vermouth and a dash of orange bitters.
Brendan Vesey, who opened Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar on Brewery Lane in Portsmouth in January of this year, says he likes to serve Highclere Castle Gin as a martini using two ounces of gin, one ounce of vermouth, a dash of orange bitters and a lemon twist.
“It’s such a smooth, perfect gin, which makes it a great martini,” Vesey said.
On New Year’s Eve, Botanica will have an option for a five-course tasting menu. They will be serving Highclere Castle Gin as well as a gin distilled in Portland, Maine, by Hardshore Distilling Company.
Vesey said they will have a good selection of sparkling wines available that night as well. Reservations are highly recommended.
Gin is in here in New Hampshire. Statistics from the state Liquor Commission show the gin category continuing to grow significantly.
According to spokesman E.J. Powers, gin sales at the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet stores through November were up 5.4 percent from 2018, reaching $17.77 million.
Combined with sales to on-premise customers such as restaurants, that number surpassed $20.4 million, Powers said.
Powers said earlier this year that the resurgence of gin in New Hampshire is due in part to its popularity with millennials.
