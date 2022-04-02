A n art and music collaboration between the New Hampshire Philharmonic and Granite State students is rising like a phoenix over Salem’s Seifert Performing Arts Center this weekend.
As part of the popular “Drawn to the Music” venture, kids a couple of years ago created more than 650 drawings based on the music and story behind Igor Stravinsky’s composition “The Firebird.” But it’s only now that the images are taking flight as the backdrop to Philharmonic concerts at 2 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.
Art teacher Hallie Stone and art teacher Mark Beach of Nashua’s Main Dunstable Elementary School worked together to encourage kids to do some artistic exploration.
“The beauty of the ‘Drawn to the Music’ project is that students hear the music, imagine that portion of the story, and then create art to express the story, which culminates with the performance” by the orchestra, Stone said.
Students from about 12 school districts around the state — including elementary, middle and high schools — contributed artwork to run alongside next weekend’s performances.
Since the project’s inception in 2010, students from 35 schools in kindergarten through the sixth grade have submitted nearly 4,000 illustrations.
This year’s performance features music from Stravinsky’s 1910 work, “Firebird,” which originated as a ballet but in 1945 was adapted into two- to three-minute suites, or scenes, allowing orchestras to perform parts of “Firebird” rather than the full composition.
The story, which comes from Russian folklore, centers on Prince Ivan, who, with the magical Firebird, defeats the evil Kastchei. In Slavic lore, the firebird is a glowing bird with yellow, orange and red plumage that comes from “a faraway land.” Its feathers sometimes represent a difficult journey.
Students listened to a spoken synopsis and then talked about a section of music, discussing how Stravinsky used elements like tempo, dynamics and instruments to interpret the journey. Each grade level only heard certain portions of the music, so that they could zero in on varying details.
For example, second-grade students illustrated the “Introduction” section, third-graders created art for either “The Firebird and her Dance” or “Lullaby,” fourth graders worked on the “Finale,” and fifth graders created art for either “Infernal Dance” or “Dance of the Princesses.”
Artwork from the Nashua School District will be seen at Saturday’s concert, while work from students in Goffstown, Atkinson, Plaistow, Salem, Merrimack, Portsmouth, Conway and Farmington will be seen in Sunday’s performance.
The shows will be the students’ first chance to see and hear the final product from start to finish.
Val Zanchuk of Concord plays the trumpet in the Philharmonic and is a board member.
“The kids are pretty creative. Even though some may only be in second grade and third grade, their imaginations are incredibly sophisticated. It was really just fun to see,” he said. “If you just sat there and listened and watched the drawings go by, you would get a sense of what was happening in the ballet.”
And it’s a fancy affair when the young artists have attended over the years.
“They get so excited. The kids get all dressed up. It’s a big deal. It’s a fun concert to play, and it’s fun to watch the kids in the audience get excited about what we’re doing,” Zanchuk said.
After being postponed a couple of times during the pandemic, the shows were welcome news to planners and students alike.
“The Firebird is a phoenix rising from the ashes. So it’s very, very prophetic that the music that we’re playing is about rebirth and reemergence. And that’s exactly what’s happening now after the two-year gap,” Zanchuk said.
.
“Drawn to the Music” with the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra, will be presented Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. Tickets are $30; it’s $25 for senior citizens, and $5-$8 for students, and are being sold in advance only. Visit www.nhphil.org for more information.