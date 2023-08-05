The English boys
From left are Alden, 19, Isaac 16, and their dad Eli English, in their decked-out Pittsfield barn. They’re standing with a 1950 Chevrolet Suburban, behind Alden, and the ’57 Chevy Beauville wagon.

To be honest, Eli English says, the 1780s barn was the reason he lobbied his wife, Lisa, to move into an old, time-worn house on a rural road in Pittsfield.

One peek inside the barn and he immediately envisioned the space as a perfect backdrop for his growing automobile and memorabilia collection and a shop he’d name Traditional Speed & Custom.

The English family

From left are Alden, 19, Isaac, 16, and their parents Eli and Lisa English at their home, barn and shop in Pittsfield. They are with their 1957 Chevy nine-passenger station wagon, a Beauville, that was built in Canada.
Eli and Lisa English
A collector of antique auto memorabilia and cars and trucks, Eli English leans against a 1950 Chevrolet Suburban. The floor of the barn is reinforced underneath with steel to support the vehicles. His wife, Lisa, also a car enthusiast, sits on the wheel of a 1929 Ford Roadster at far left.
Second generation at work
Alden English, 19, right, and brother Isaac English, 16, left, work together on a 1923 Ford T bucket in the father’s Pittsfield auto shop.
The Clark Family

The Clark family built and for several generations lived in the house in Pittsfield that Eli and Lisa English now own. The Englishes are restoring the home, having already jacked up the barn 5 feet to turn it into an automotive wonderland of antique cars and memorabilia.