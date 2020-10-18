P ortsmouth Poet Laureate Tammi Truax has been adding some warmth to otherwise cold facts and figures in the city’s weekly COVID-19 advisory.
Every Sunday since the pandemic broke out, she has been helping residents in New Hampshire and beyond make sense of the world. Sometimes her poems are about the collective grief the nation feels as another death is recorded. Other times she focuses on keeping hope alive.
But each poem is personal to Truax, and helps her — and others — find some peace amid the chaos.
“Writing’s always been my way of processing my difficult times,” says Truax.
She already was a successful writer, with poems in nearly a dozen anthologies. A children’s book author, teacher and an elementary school librarian, she co-founded the Prickly Pear Poetry Project, which focuses on the healing properties of reading. Previously a Seacoast News columnist, Truax was Maine Beat Poet Laureate from 2018 to 2020.
But her work appeared in Portsmouth’s community advisory by chance. The city manager’s office first began posting vital data about the coronavirus pandemic on March 14, compiled by Portsmouth Public Information Officer Stephanie Seacord.
Initially, the raw data seemed like enough. But warmer weather prompted Seacord to think differently about how residents received such dire, potentially life-changing information.
“For day after day of all of this challenging information, it was coming into spring. I had used a photograph of the cherry trees in Portsmouth that were starting to bloom, and I thought, ‘We need a lighter mood every now and then, something that people can look forward to,’ ” Seacord recalls.
Truax’ role as poet laureate came to mind.
“I thought, ‘What better an opportunity (is there) than for the Portsmouth Poet Laureate to give us a poem every week,’” says Seacord.
Without fail, Truax writes a new poem on Saturdays and submits it to Seacord. It’s always published on Sundays.
“I think we’re up to 21 weeks, or something like that. It’s just amazing,” said Seacord.
Truax says she looks to current issues for inspiration.
“Whatever is on my mind that week is what they read about on Sunday,” says Truax.
For example, she’s written about the Black Lives Matter movement (“A Breathtaking Pain”) and the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“May Her Memory Be A Revolution.”)
The poems touched Portsmouth City Councilor Cliff Lazenby, who has grown to be a fan of the Sunday poetry.
“It was kind of striking to have this real-time response on this emotional artistic level,” said Lazenby.
Lazenby appreciates that Truax is giving a personal emotion to Portsmouth’s newsletter.
“I thought it was just a really in-tune, kind, aware thing to do in the community. The city’s not just about roads and taxes and picking up garbage. It’s also, ‘Hey, you know, we’re trying to get through this.’ ”
Word spread, and Truax’ poems gained popularity.
“The comments I’ve heard were that people really love — not only love it, but look forward to it every week,” says Seacord.
Though Seacord spearheaded the idea, she was still surprised when it started picking up steam.
“I didn’t realize how many people were really looking forward to this until some of the publicity started coming out. Then people, like the president of the Chamber who was a friend of mine, had told me that she looks forward to them every Sunday,” said Seacord.
“They can be emotional, but in a very human way. There’s empathy, there’s kindness,” Lazenby says.
“The health officer has also said it’s such a breath of fresh air, just in the middle of all of the statistics. It’s nice to have something else to think about,” Seacord adds.
Truax’ first poem, published April 5, is called “A Toast.” For that, she looked back at the struggles previous generations have endured.
“I was thinking about our ancestors and the tough times they went through, which in so many cases was so much worse than this. A lot of families can say that’s true for their ancestors,” Truax says.
One of her more memorable poems is “For Frida Kahlo,” for its similarities to pandemic life.
“I’ve been thinking about that one a lot before I wrote it, when we were being all whiny about being on lockdown. I was thinking about how she had been locked down for months and years at a time because of her health. And maybe we should just suck it up a little more. (That’s) basically what I was thinking.”
“Ground Glass” addresses one of the health effects of COVID-19.
“I do a lot of research as a writer and a librarian. Research is kind of my thing. And I must have been studying something about being diagnosed with coronavirus, and doctors use that phrase. When they’re looking at a picture of your lungs, and you are positive and damaged, they call what they see ‘ground glass,’” says Truax.
Truax says she, too, thinks about what might happen if she contracts COVID-19.
“I think that every single day. I have a couple of risk factors. I feel like it’s a very distinct possibility,” she says.
Truax often uses different poetic forms, like haiku or mondo, and explains her writing methods to readers.
“She’s been teaching us about poetry as well. I mean, I love haiku but who knew that there were these other forms that she’s been introducing to us?” said Seacord.
Truax has also found that people who might not have been interested in poetry before are now examining the art more closely.
“It’s been so touching, really, the people in my own community. I especially love that non-poets, people who didn’t think they’d sit around reading poetry, have been pulled into it. I’ve heard from people all over the world, which has been a wild experience for me and very gratifying,” says Truax.
Seacord described another poem she thinks of often, “New Haiku.”
“One of my favorite haiku was to the effect that the moon alone knows that the night will pass and the sun will rise. When she sent that haiku it had been a really tough week and she almost wasn’t sure she could come up with something, and then she did. So it’s very personal.”
Truax hopes her words bring comfort to those who are hurting.
“I also hope this might remind people that the arts — not just poetry, but all of the arts — have always been an important way for societies to deal with difficult time periods that we go through as humans. And it’s critically important to fund the arts so that they’re here when you need them,” she says.
Truax says she’s prepared to contribute to the advisory for as long as she’s needed.
“It’s open-ended right now. None of us are saying where it will end. But my intention is to keep it going as long as people want them in their inbox.”
Truax’ Portsmouth Poet Laureate Project is called “Poetry as a Bridge.” Visit www.tammitruax.com/my-poet-laureate-project to read more, or www.cityofportsmouth.com/city-manager/portsmouth-poet-laureate for Truax’ complete list of poems written during the pandemic.