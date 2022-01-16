IT’S NEW YEAR’S EVE and Kay Kinderman is pondering the new direc!tion her life is pulling her in. She has resolved to become a hospice volunteer and to train to become a death doula, but the next steps to take are still coming into focus. Death is not a topic our society likes to dwell on.
“When we’re born, I feel like there’s a lot of resources for the person who’s pregnant and the child and the whole process of pregnancy and delivery and afterwards. That is so important and beautiful, but there is another transition in life that we all have that is equally deserving of that type of attention. I want to be able to focus on the transition of death in that way, which I think would be equally beneficial. And I would be excited to be able to do that for someone and for the people that love the person that’s dying. They all need support,” she said.
Kinderman, 39, is originally from Wisconsin but has lived in New Hampshire for the past eight years. A visual artist, she lives in Jaffrey with her partner, musician Garrett Cameron. Beside their front door, greeting visitors is a boar skull laying on a bed of moss.
“It’s nice to juxtapose something living with something not living. So the moss, it feels nice having that next to the bone. They have to go together. They just exist together,” Kinderman said.
If you take a walk into her back yard, beyond the dilapidated piano you will find a collection of cow skulls on display. Mice and squirrels enjoy snacking on them, she says. Kinderman said the collection comes from friends who are farmers.
“Probably because I worked on a farm for a while and I think it’s pretty important that if you eat meat, or whatever, to have a proper recognition of the life that is nourishing you. I like having reminders of things that have given to me in the past,” she said. “I’m a vegetarian now, I wasn’t always.”
She continues to find them aesthetically pleasing as well as a reminder that we will all die.
“Memento mori,” she said, Latin words that represent an artistic symbol or imagery representing the inevitability of death. “Just a reminder that you will die and that doesn’t have to be a shameful or feared thing … it can be a respected thing.”
Hosting Death Cafés
Death is not a topic that Kinderman shies away from. However, a friend of hers is deeply afraid of death, which drew her to the practice of Death Cafés and how they can ease people’s fears.
“I’d heard of them and wanted to do them for five or six years, but something kept getting in the way or something,” she said. “I have a friend who has a pretty deep and longstanding fear of death. I actually think it’s pretty natural for everybody to have some fear of death. We’re living creatures so death seems like something we need to avoid. The thing about Death Cafés is by talking about it … this fear dissolves a bit and actually talking about death shines a light on how we want to live now. … How am I living now?”
Like many people, during the pandemic Kinderman began to reevaluate her life and priorities and what she values and began to reflect more and more on her desire to hold a Death Café and realized “this is a deep yearning.”
In November, Kinderman organized and held her first Death Café at the Peterborough Town Library.
“I kind of organized it around Peterborough. There were a lot of folks in Peterborough that reached out to learn more,” she said. “It went really well and it inspired me to keep going with them.”
Kinderman had planned to hold one in early January but said on New Year’s Eve she decided to hold off until the COVID surge subsides and it is safer to meet in person again.
“The amazing thing is there are a lot of really amazing virtual ones that can be found on deathcafe.com,” she said. “I’ve been to three different ones and they are really good.”
Death Café origin story
Death Cafés were started in 2010 by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, who based them on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz.
According to the website, “At a Death Cafe people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. … Our objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.’”
There is no set speaker, nor a belief system or meeting protocol followed, she said.
“It’s not leading people to a certain belief or toward a product or service. It is truly a group-led process,” she said. “It’s really about people feeling safe to talk about something that still feels very taboo in our society and it’s a way to do it with respect and love. … Awareness and contemplation of your limited time on earth allows for a greater appreciation for your time on earth.”
Kinderman said while people currently grieving are welcome to attend, a Death Café is not meant to be grief counseling or a grief support group.
“It’s not a grief or bereavement resource per se, but it’s not to say that those things don’t come up,” she said.
Kinderman’s first time hosting went really well, she said, the group listened to each other and no one talked over anyone else. The group also talked about preparing for death, sometimes legally with advanced directives.
“Everything came up from people’s more recent losses that they just wanted to bring to the group as something that happened to them recently, all the way to losses that happen to them when they were children, and these were 90-year-old people talking about them,” she said. “We started talking about community and in some cultures when death happens instead of the body being taken away, the body is taken in by the family for a few days” as part of that culture’s rituals around death and burial.
The role of the death doula
It was at the Death Café in November that Kinderman met her first death doula, Laurel Boyd of Peterborough, who introduced her to the idea of being a death doula.
“That was the first official Death Café I had ever attended,” Boyd said. “I think they’re fabulous and Kay did a wonderful job, she was really good. … I just think they are very important. For people to come into a safe space and ask questions they might have about death and dying.”
Boyd is part of a Wilton-based group, Threshold Care, that has held Threshold Cafés, which are essentially the same thing, she said. They held these cafes at the Hilltop Café in Wilton and held a film series about death at the Wilton Town Hall Theatre.
Threshold Care is a nonprofit that provides education and consultation services on topics including death midwifery and death doulas, home funerals and green burials.
“We have a handbook that we recommend for people to start a conversation about dying and in that it is asked if you would like someone to assist you with the dying process or the journey,” she said.
The movement to speak more openly about the dying process and about planned home deaths has been growing, she said. “It’s definitely much more open than it was even 10 years ago. The movement is growing.”
Boyd said as a death doula she helps people have a home death as opposed to a hospital death.
“It’s how we did it for thousands of years,” she said.
Being a death doula is about being present and “holding that space,” she said.
Many people don’t want to die in a hospital for many of the same reasons many women do not want to give birth in a hospital.
“It’s the same thing, wanting to be surrounded by people you love, wanting to be in a comfortable setting, somewhere you are familiar with, not in a hospital where you are medically watched over,” Boyd said. “People want their family around them; they want their friends around them, people that love them. They want the dog on the bed and to be looking out the window at a scene they are familiar with. … And it gives people an experience of control in a situation where you don’t have much control, but you have more control than in a hospital, and in that way, it’s very similar to a home birth.”
A death doula can be there for someone who has family far away or when family members need assistance in helping with the process.
“Especially if somebody is dying of a terminal illness. There can be a lot going on with medical care and friends wanting to help and all of that going on,” Boyd said, adding, a death doula can help coordinate to make the home setting calmer and more serene.
It is a spiritual experience, Boyd said, adding that she works with the person beforehand to find out what their spiritual beliefs and needs are.
“We are completely open to what everyone and anyone believes because our position is just to hold space for that,” she said.
Boyd said Threshold Care is a nonprofit that provides education at no cost and refers people to services such as hers. Threshold Care hopes to begin holding events in the spring but can meet with people if they are seeking information right now.
“We are helping people in their homes, we just don’t have public events right now,” she said.
Finding her path
On Thursday, Kinderman said she has done her research and her path to becoming a death doula is becoming clearer. This past week she went to the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care to begin her volunteer work in hospice. She has also begun a conversation with a death midwife in Atlanta who offers an eight-month virtual training for death doula work. The program sounds perfect to her, her only hurdle will be financing it, she said.
“What I do know is that this is so important for me that I cannot see it not being a part of my life,” Kinderman said. “This lights something up in me. How can I keep learning more and make more connections? I’m being gentle with myself to not have it all figured out.”