Three siblings dedicated to providing food for the community have served more than 3,300 free meals from a trailer owned by the city of Dover.
The trailer was put into service on April 30 and is the second vehicle being used by Red’s Good Vibes.
Caitlin McGrath-Levesque, Meghan McGrath and Michael DuPont founded Red’s Good Vibes in March of 2020 when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea was inspired by memories of their late brother, Robert “Red” McGrath, who died unexpectedly in 2017.
McGrath-Levesque said during an interview last year that her brother always wanted to have a food truck so he could provide free take-out options for people who were struggling financially.
McGrath-Levesque said they couldn’t be happier to see the impact the food truck and trailer have had on the communities they serve. They currently operate in Rockingham and Strafford Counties as well as in Kittery, Maine.
“Dover has always had a special place in our hearts because it was the first city we began operating in,” McGrath-Levesque said about their connection to the Garrison City.
The partnership between Red’s Good Vibes and city officials began when the siblings reached out to Mayor Robert Carrier. They helped serve and support the regional warming center in Somersworth during the winter months and on April 1 it closed, leaving the trailer in limbo.
“We figured we might as well ask,” McGrath-Levesque said. “We were overwhelmed with the response.”
The city council authorized the leasing of the trailer to Red’s Good Vibes for $1 a year. This lease can be renewed for two years.
Part of the agreement stipulates that Red’s Good Vibes provide regular updates to city officials about the trailer’s use and the organization’s efforts to fight food insecurity, according to a news release.
Carrier explained that Dover obtained the money for the trailer through COVID relief funds that started at $1 million.
“It was a blessing. It was really incredible,” Carrier said.
Carrier described McGrath-Levesque’s reaction to getting the news they were chosen to lease the trailer.
“She was very excited because it was almost double the size of the one she has,” Carrier said. “The ironic part is it’s painted red.”
Dover City Manager Michael Joyal provided the council with an update on the trailer during a recent meeting.
According to presentation materials provided to the council, “Bigger Red” has enabled Red’s Good Vibes to hold events simultaneously, instantly doubling the impact of each day of service.
The organization is working with additional food providers in the region, including Gather, Manna For the Hungry, Connections through Kindness and First Church of Rochester, according to the materials.
Joyal said that the trailer is being put to good use as was intended when it was acquired.
“The city of Dover is pleased to be able to support and work with their organization and assist them in providing a food trailer to help provide free meals to those that are experiencing food insecurity not only here in Dover but throughout the region,” Joyal said.
Joyal said the siblings have a great cause they are supporting in their brother’s memory.
For more information, visit redsgoodvibes.com.